BHV Broadcast adds HDMI monitoring to Video Ghost

BHV Broadcast, manufacturer of compact, cost-effective equipment for live and post production, showed an expanded Video Ghost series at IBC 2013.

Video Ghost now offers enhanced cable length performance of 12V at 65W up to 150m from the camera or monitor, and comprehensive protection circuitry to prevent inadvertent damage caused by mis-connection. This alternative to batteries is especially relevant for installing cameras or monitors where the supply of power is difficult or hazardous. Ghost now provides optional HDMI monitoring of SD/HD/3G video feeds.

GhostRack, the rack-mounted version of BHV's friendly spirit, offers four channels of Video Ghost in a 2RU x 19in rack case with integral power supply and front panel monitoring. Ideal for mounting in an OB and powering four remote monitors or cameras along the video cable.

Video Ghost is being introduced as a low-cost and reliable power source for digital signage applications. The ‘fit-and-forget’ system provides an innovative and unique way to get power to a monitor on a stage floor or in an arena roof, and eliminates the need for local mains power for monitors.