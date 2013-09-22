Grass Valley introduces CommandCenter

At IBC2013, Grass Valley introduced its CommandCenter software application, which is designed with advanced functionality to configure, control, monitor and diagnose a range of broadcast infrastructure devices on-site or remotely. It's engineered to make the implementation of multi-signal paths easier and more cost-effective within broadcast operations, helping to alleviate the complexity of today's broadcast infrastructure workflows.

With an intuitive user interface, CommandCenter provides a set of comprehensive tools to customize workflows. This flexibility offers time-saving benefits by permitting operators to save commonly used configurations as template files, or save them to the clipboard for quick copying to other selected devices in the workflow. Remotely, users can configure and execute complex workflows with only short notice, with diagnosing and reporting of events using a hierarchical system status. CommandCenter also helps to maintain the integrity of workflows over time.

CommandCenter uses a variety of standard IT-based technologies to enable managed use by groups, and tracks usage parameters over time. A standard database implementation can record, view and archive historical workflow events along with storing the user-definable aspects of each device's configuration. This database can also be redefined to match user requirements.

For system administration, up to 64 user groups can be defined, and for each group, the level of access can be limited. Users can be added and assigned to groups, each with their own password. This ensures that CommandCenter can be used in operations where security concering conditional access is required.