Ross Video unleashes OverDrive V14

Ross Video unveiled OverDrive V14 at IBC2013. The updated version of the automated production control solution adds a redesigned Newsroom plug-in, making it faster and easier to build a newscasts.

With the new plug-in, users are able to code a show much faster with fewer key strokes. The new file structure and dual-screen layout make it simpler to navigate through user-defined shtos and templates to create complex programming easily.

Included in the V14 release are several new third-party device interfaces and color-coded MOS items in OverDrive rundowns. This is in addition to many "under the hood" changes that allow OverDrive to run faster.

In addition, Ross has announced plans to support third-party production switchers, with development currently under way. Previously, only Ross Vision and Synergy Series production switchers could be automated from OverDrive, and now other manufacturers' models will be supported.