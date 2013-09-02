Wheatstone to feature new VP-8IP at IBC2013
At IBC2013, Wheatstone will feature its new VP-8IP processor for TV, web, AM, FM or live sound.
The unit has six independent processing functions with IP interface for control anywhere in the WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network. The VP-8IP has a library of algorithms to specifically address the special needs of streaming or live applications. Audio is first pre-processed by a phase-linear, four-band AGC followed by an eight-band limiter equipped with special mode-specific final processing.
Additional new products on show include the M4-IP four-channel mic processor and the Wheatstone baseband 192 interface.
For more information, visit Wheatsone at IBC Stand 8.A24.
