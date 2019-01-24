SBE, BTS to Offer ATSC 3.0 Training After 2019 PBS TechCon

LAS VEGAS--SBE announced this week that it will offer an all-day tutorial on ATSC 3.0 (aka Next Gen TV) right after the 2019 PBS TechCon, April 6 at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel. The tutorial is open to all, and costs $95 for SBE and PBS members, $145 for non-members.

The tutorial will cover regulations that dictate the requirements of the transition and technical compliance. These include MVPD notifications, carriage and 1.0 host requirements and agreements. It will also cover RF testing and field measurements and the importance of the scheduler feature in the standard. Additional topics will cover adoption, timing, budgeting, project planning and (looking further out), the enhanced content and services that Next Gen TV will enable.

In announcing the tutorial, the organization cautioned broadcasters to have a realistic approach to deployment of ATSC 3.0.

“Everybody in your world will want to know what NextGen is all about,” it said. “Some will have overindulged in the hype. Most will have more misunderstandings than real knowledge (we don't throw out TVs this time). For others, there will be fear, uncertainty and dread. We'll conclude with what is real and what is not, matching adoption curves with equipment life cycles. We will separate what happens today and what happens further down the road. In particular, we'll look at what changes in broadcast station architecture and workflows, including digital ad insertion and ad tech, will help move the revenue needle.

“When the hype becomes real, it is always a big deal.”

Registration is available at bit.ly/SBEatPBS.

Also on Saturday at TechCon, the the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society will host an ATSC 3.0 Roadshow, including a training seminar taught by expert Gary Sgrignoli of Meintel, Sgrignoli, and Wallace, the noted digital TV transmission consulting firm. This course will cover the ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer and prepare participants to take the SBE ATSC 3.0 certification exam.

Registration and seminar information can be found on bts.ieee.org.

