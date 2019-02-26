ATEME’s Titan Software in Use for Phoenix’s ATSC 3.0 Testing

DENVER, Colo.—As certain stations across the country continue to experiment with the ATSC 3.0 standard, Pearl TV and the Phoenix Model Market is now utilizing the ATEME Titan software system in its testing of the next gen standard, per a press release from ATEME.

With the Titan software, Pearl TV is testing multi-channel HEVC encoding for ATSC 3.0, including for features like UHD, HDR video, immersive audio, digital rights management, emergency alerting, Scalable High Efficiency Video Coding and digital ad insertion.

ATEME software is server agnostic and can run on private/public and on/off-premises cloud infrastructure with the same benefits and value proposition.

Walid El Hamri, vice president of solutions and business development for ATEME, says that the company is supporting several ATSC 3.0 field trials.

