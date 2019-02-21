Yamaha Unified Communications Simplifies UC Deployments at Enterprise Connect

SUDBURY, Mass. — Feb. 21, 2019 ― Yamaha Unified Communications is helping enterprises move toward consistent, simple, and high-quality collaboration experiences in any conference room and meeting space with its latest solutions in booth 1027 at Enterprise Connect, March 18-20 in Orlando, Florida. Phil Marechal, Yamaha UC's vice president of business development and product management, will participate in an expert panel on huddle room trends.

"In this fast-paced world, meeting participants need to be able to feel comfortable and hear those on the far end clearly to brainstorm new ideas and accomplish goals," said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing, at Yamaha UC. "At Enterprise Connect, we're helping business and technology executives balance these user demands with solutions that integrate with UC applications they're already using, are simple to deploy, and deliver clear, natural audio in every meeting environment. Attendees will be able to perfect their UC strategy, shortening the distance between remote participants and supporting agile collaboration — no matter if users are meeting in the boardroom, joining a call from their home, or spontaneously gathering for a video chat in a huddle room."

For boardrooms and large conference rooms utilizing UC applications, the Yamaha YAI-1 Wireless Microphone Conference Ensemble, a ready-to-deploy professional bundle, includes an eight-channel Executive Elite wireless microphone package; two VXL1-16P PoE, Dante®-enabled speaker arrays with wall volume controller; a preconfigured digital signal processor; a five-port PoE switch; Dante AVIO USB adapter; and cabling. Once the system is set up, it connects to any UC platform through a single USB cable. Utilizing Yamaha's leading audio engineering expertise, the system features advanced acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) algorithms and dynamic microphone mixing technology that drives the best-in-class audio experience and meets the requirement of enterprise IT departments for fast and simple installation and setup.

Supporting the best quality audio for remote meetings whenever and wherever, the YVC-200 Portable USB + Bluetooth Speakerphone is designed to provide high-performance audio that goes everywhere with the user. Compact and easy to use, the device leverages Yamaha's AEC and human voice activity detection to boost productivity when meeting remotely or in an open workspace. The unit features an intelligent microphone that delivers full-duplex conversation without sound dropouts and a powerful speaker that produces audio that feels as if every remote participant on the call is in the room.

Designed for huddle rooms, the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System delivers the highest quality audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a simple and smart wall-mounted unit that is easy to install and deploy. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. Users can quickly connect to any UC platform via a single USB, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

Suited for large conference spaces and multipurpose meeting rooms, the Yamaha YVC-1000 conference phone features a separate microphone and full-range speaker unit that can be placed close to a display for naturally blended audio and video for full participant comprehension. It can support two external speakers and up to five daisy-chained microphones and is capable of being paired with other microphone systems via an input jack for even more scalability in larger meeting rooms. Its plug-and-play simplicity and auto-tune setup also allow participants to get started quickly with audio optimized to the room conditions.

Also during the show, Marechal will provide his thought leadership in the panel "Huddle Rooms: Behind the Scenes" on Monday, March 18, from 8:00 to 8:45 a.m. in room Osceola B. The five-panelist discussion will provide a better understanding of the huddle room trend and how to make huddle rooms work for an enterprise, reseller, or vendor.

