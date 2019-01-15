Yamaha UC Transforms the Meeting Experience at ISE 2019

SUDBURY, Mass. — Jan. 15, 2019 ― Yamaha Unified Communications is ensuring customers hear every word in any meeting environment on stands 11-F120 and 11-G120 at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019, Feb. 5-8. Attendees will be able to experience Yamaha UC's lineup of purpose-built UC solutions that address the full range of collaboration use cases.

"Clear, natural audio is fundamental to a satisfying and productive meeting, but as customers demand the flexibility to collaborate anywhere, integrators and technology managers are challenged with UC solutions that fit these environments," said Philip Stanley, director of EMEA, Yamaha UC. "At ISE 2019, we're showing how Yamaha UC solutions enhance the user experience. Visitors will see vignettes reflective of today's meeting spaces, from the home office, an open office, and huddle room, all the way up to a large conference or multipurpose room and boardroom."

Yamaha's powerful UC solutions will be displayed in four distinct settings:

• Home Office or Open Workspace

More and more people are meeting remotely or working wherever is most convenient, redefining users' expectations and conferencing requirements. At ISE 2019, Yamaha UC will showcase the YVC-200 Portable USB + Bluetooth Speakerphone, designed to provide high-performance audio that goes everywhere with the user. Compact and easy to use, the device leverages Yamaha's superior audio technology to boost productivity when meeting remotely or in an open workspace. It is integrated with Yamaha's leading sound-processing technologies, including adaptive echo cancellation (AEC) and human voice activity detection, which focuses on speech rather than background noise. The unit features an intelligent microphone and delivers full-duplex conversation without sound dropouts, even when multiple people are speaking at once. In addition, a powerful built-in speaker produces audio that sounds so natural, it feels as if every remote participant on the call is in the room.

• Huddle Room

Small meetings can be powerful. At ISE 2019, Yamaha UC will showcase the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms. Ensuring the highest-quality user experience, it optimizes audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a simple and smart wall-mounted unit that is easy to install and deploy. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. Users can quickly connect to an organization's chosen UC platform using a single USB, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

• Large Conference Room or Multipurpose Room

When team members are located all over the world, high-quality audio is the first priority. Going beyond the traditional speakerphone, the Yamaha YVC-1000 conference phone enhances audio to achieve the best experience in medium to large conference spaces and multipurpose meeting rooms. It features a separate microphone and full-range speaker unit that can be placed close to the video display, so audio and video from the remote location blend naturally for easier, faster comprehension. It can support two external speakers and up to five daisy-chained microphones and is capable of being paired with other microphone systems via an input jack for even more scalability in larger meeting rooms. Its plug-and-play simplicity and auto-tune setup also allow participants to get started quickly with audio optimized to the room conditions. Yamaha's AEC and other unique sound-processing technologies facilitate stress-free conversation.

• Boardroom

The use of UC applications is reaching into boardrooms, requiring equipment that can support these platforms while delivering reliable, high-quality audio that ensures effective communication. At ISE 2019, visitors will witness how Yamaha is solving this challenge with a ready-to-install professional audio system that enables participants to use their preferred UC application and collaborate with clarity while streamlining systems and installation efficiencies. The system comprises an eight-channel Revolabs Executive Elite wireless microphone package, two VXL1-16P Power over Ethernet (PoE), Dante-enabled speaker arrays with wall volume controller, a digital signal processor, a five-port PoE switch, Dante AVIO USB adapter, and cabling. Connected to an organization's chosen UC platform through a single USB cable, it utilizes Yamaha's advanced AEC algorithms and dynamic microphone mixing technology to deliver best-in-class audio throughout the room and enable flexible, superior audio capture and stress-free conversation.

