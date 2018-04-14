Broadcast Automation Company Xytech Launches Munich Division, Hires Frank Altmeier to Drive Growth in German Market

Munich, Germany, April 5, 2018 — , the market leader in facility management software for the broadcast, production, media services and video transmission industries, has announced it now has a division in Munich, Germany. This division will serve Xytech's media and broadcast customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and is the result of increased demand for Xytech’s broadcast facility management software MediaPulse in Western Europe.

“With our new Munich division, we are increasing our organic footprint in the German speaking market,” said Xytech’s Greg Dolan “There is a big demand for MediaPulse in the German market, since the application is multi-lingual and easily localizable. We look forward to extending our already strong user base of MediaPulse and creating new customer partnerships in Germany and the broader Western European market."

Altmeier Appointed Director, Business Development-EMEA

As part of the expansion, Xytech has appointed Frank Altmeier to the position of Director, Business Development, EMEA. Altmeier, who will be responsible for the success and growth of Xytech's German operations, has an extensive background in media and broadcasting, most recently working in broadcast IT sales and business development for newsroom computer systems provider ANNOVA Systems.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Frank join our team, and we look forward to expanding our loyal customer base in Germany and beyond," Dolan said. “Frank's background in business development in media and broadcasting will be key factors in driving our success as we look towards another chapter of company growth in Europe."

“German broadcast operations are quite sophisticated and their revenue opportunities are increasing. It is critically important these facilities are properly managing their workflows and back office functions," said Altmeier. "Our MediaPulse solution has already been met with a very positive market response and we expect this will continue. Our Munich division will serve as our regional hub for media and broadcasting customers as we continue to leverage both greenfield and organic growth opportunities."

Xytech will be located in the South Lower 4305 at this year’s NAB Show Las Vegas from April 9-12. During the show, Xytech will demo the 2018 release of its leading facilities management software MediaPulse, along with its latest subscription-based software Dash. Those interested in scheduling an appointment may contact Alexandra Kuipers at akuipers@xytechsystems.com, + 1 (818) 698-4958.

