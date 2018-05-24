WORK Microwave 2018 CommunicAsia Exhibitor Preview

In the SatCom environment, today’s operators have a critical need for flexibility, scalability, and a future-proof solution. At CommunicAsia, WORK Microwave — one of the only satellite technologies providers with an end-to-end solution for wideband applications — will demonstrate how it is helping operators adapt to future requirements with ease and affordability.

WORK Microwave will showcase its advanced modem, modulator, and demodulator, with next-generation DVB-S2X standard support, along with one of the industry’s first V-band block upconverters. WORK Microwave devices are deployed by operators worldwide to support a range of broadcast and data applications in satellite communications markets, including HTS/UHTS, SNG/contribution, direct-to-home, IP networking, government and defense, and more.

NEW V-Band Block Upconverter for Higher Frequencies

WORK Microwave’s new 3-channel, V-band block upconverter will be on display at CommunicAsia. By offering support for higher frequencies, between 47.2 to 51.40 GHz, the upconverter optimizes the use of Ultra High Throughput Satellites (UHTS). Perfect for early laboratory testing, it has already been requested by global satellite operators to support secure, high-performance communications projects.

V-band support is available for WORK Microwave's entire range of frequency converters, including IF, block, and tracking. As one of the industry's first SatCom solutions providers to support the full V-band spectrum and the market leader in frequency converters, WORK Microwave leads the industry in helping satellite operators expand their capacity to keep pace with the demanding communications requirements fueled by bandwidth-intensive broadcast and data services.

A-Series AX-80 Wideband All-IP Platform

WORK Microwave’s AX-80 Series of FPGA-based satellite modem, modulator, and demodulator platforms will be a key highlight at CommunicAsia. The AX-80 product line is based on a powerful architecture that supports the new DVB-S2X standard for ultra-wideband transponders up to 500 Mbps. DVB-S2X features include higher modulation schemes up to 256APSK and 3 Gbps per direction, a finer granularity of ModCods, and advanced filtering. Beyond DVB-S2X, the AX-80 platform can be extended to customized waveforms and user-defined data processing. Through an all-IP structure, the platform supports native network operation as well as data streaming over IP, providing satellite operators with the flexibility that is critical in today’s fast-changing connected world.

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions —Satellite Communication, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement — WORK Microwave leverages over 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Communication division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

