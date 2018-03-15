Wisycom Brings Durable Wireless Solutions to Sound Mixer Henri Rapp

CLEVELAND, MARCH 15, 2018 - As a Freelance Production Sound Mixer and Recording Studio Engineer Henri Rapp turns to Wisycom, a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, for his wide range of narrative film and TV projects, as well as various commercial shoots. Based primarily in the Midwest region of the United States, Rapp relies on Wisycom's MCR42 UHF Miniature Camera Receiver and MTP30S Wideband Bodypack Transmitters for all of his location shoots. With Wisycom, Rapp is able to capture the finest quality sound, delivering unparalleled results to viewers.

Rapp, who depends on his experience as an audio recording mixer for his latest film and TV projects, most recently worked on the indie film Candy Corn, a short film Autumn Price, a political campaign commercial "Joe for Jobs" and a Foot Locker spot titled, "New Kid in Town," featuring Cleveland Cavaliers Point Guard, Isaiah Thomas.

Rapp deploys Wisycom's MCR42 receiver and MTP30 transmitters, along with the transparent sound of Sanken's COS-11D Lavalier microphones. The built-in frequency scanner in the MCR42 ensures that Rapp is working on the cleanest channels, providing reliable audio with a lower signal-to-noise ratio.

"The ability for wideband tuning has given me flexibility and future-proofing during production," says Rapp. "This feature is very useful, especially with the ever densely packed spectrum with the 600 MHz band going away. The multi-vendor compatibility of Wisycom is also really valuable when coordinating with other mixers on larger crews."

While implementing Wisycom gear during on-site shoots, sustainable battery life has been a significant advantage for Rapp. "I've been extremely impressed with the power consumption of the transmitters. Battery changes can be cumbersome for talent, especially those with intricate wardrobe, so I was amazed when I was averaging 12 hours on a single battery charge," says Rapp. "I don't have to change batteries nearly as often, if at all, over the course of a shoot. Not only do I appreciate this, but the talent does as well."

Rapp's equipment provided him with much-needed reliability while working on location for Autumn Price. "It rained the entire time we were shooting. I stepped out of a pop up tent with my gear bag to begin shooting and a puddle of water poured directly onto my bag. Fortunately, the gear took it like a champ. Wisycom has built quality products that are durable and can withstand the elements during any situation and environment."

Wisycom's MCR42 Duel Channel Camera Receiver is designed with four receivers, internally coupled by two, in a real true diversity configuration. Its front end has a chain of micro controlled-driven movable filters to allow broadband operation up to 240 MHz. The powerful, low-consumption DSP gives analogue and digital technologies a hybrid approach for smooth operations, high coverage and patented push-to-talk (PTT) capabilities.

Although the MTP30 transmitter is now discontinued, it is still supported and in use in many production applications worldwide. Wisycom has since expanded on the MTP30' success with the MTP40S. Like its predecessor, the MTP40S is a small, light pocket transmitter designed for wireless microphone applications. It is designed for ease of use thanks to its OLED display, dedicated buttons and a joggle selector.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom's design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company's Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.