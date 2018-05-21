White Mark Helps Suite TV Increase its Audio Facilities

Post production company Suite TV has expanded its audio facilities by installing a state of the art White Mark-designed 5.1 studio at its premises in London.

Established 15 years ago by Shelley Fox, Julian Aston, Jeff Firth, Jon Blow, Graham Barker and Richard Halladey, Suite TV has built up an impressive client list covering a wide range of broadcast work, but with a strong emphasis on Comedy Drama and Entertainment programmes. 90% of its clients are broadcast production companies such as Hungry Bear (All Round To Mrs Browns); Avalon (Man Down and Not Going Out); Objective (Game Face) and 7 Wonder (Billy Connolly). It also handles post production for hugely successful shows such as Celebrity Juice, Inbetweeners and The Office.

The decision to add a fourth audio studio was based on sound commercial grounds, says Suite TV Chairman Julian Aston. “We had been planning to add a new studio for some time as our existing three audio suites were regularly filling up with work. Also, many of our clients wanted a bigger and more spacious facility.”

To create space for the new studio at its Newman Street premises, Suite TV assigned a room in the loft that was formerly used for grading. Acoustic design consultancy White Mark was called in the tackle the project because of their experience in audio facility design.

“We spent a lot of time talking with a number of audio specialists, but finally chose White Mark as they were clearly the market leaders and inspired confidence at every stage of the project,” Aston says. “White Mark provided a turnkey service and we used their recommended builders, Woodstock Joinery, as well as a design consultant, Cann Creative Ltd. It was a very smooth and seamless project, which was delivered on time and budget.”

David Bell, Managing Director of White Mark Ltd, adds: “This was a challenging project given the roof top location of the studio space. Working with Nichola McCann, of Cann Creative, was very rewarding with her interior design input questioning our normal approach to all aspects of the project. This has resulted in a sonically excellent space that is both individual in appearance and an extremely comfortable and visually appealing workspace.”

Suite TV’s new 20ft x 15ft studio is equipped for full Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound and DTS, with a Genelec monitoring system. It also features custom designed furniture by AKA and a Screen Excellence projection screen.

Julian Aston says working with White Mark and Cann Creative was a very positive experience. “We have worked with many builders and designers in the past on different projects with varying degrees of success, but this was an extremely smooth and professional experience,” he says.

About White Mark:

Established in 1997 by David Bell, John Dunnill, Derek Buckingham and Alan Cundell, White Mark Ltd specialises in production facilities for music recording and the film and television industries. Over the last twenty one years it has designed and supervised the construction of over 600 production suites worldwide. The company’s impressive client list encompasses some of the world’s most famous music recording facilities including Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the UK, Germano Studios in New York, Hit Factory/Criteria Recording Studios in Miami, Strongroom in London and private studios for producers and musicians such as William Orbit and Damon Albarn. Most recently, The Sanctuary complex at the Albany Resort in Nassau, the Bahamas has been opened to wide acclaim. In the area of audio post production, White Mark has completed over 180 audio studios and many broadcast and video editing facilities for more than 50 companies in Soho alone. The list of clients includes Grand Central, Hackenbacker, Envy, De Lane Lea, Scramble, Lipsync, Molinare, DeLuxe, 750mph, NBC/Universal, Wave, Unit, Soho Square and Boom. Advertising agency clients include worldwide facilities for Hogarth International and AMV/BBDO on four continents. www.whitemark.com