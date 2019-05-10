VuWall Simplifies Video Wall and AV Distribution Deployments at InfoComm 2019

MONTREAL — May 9, 2019 — VuWall, the leader of video wall management and AV distribution solutions, will display its new CoScape multidisplay collaboration and presentation system and the next generation of the industry-trusted TRx 2.0 AV network management solution, in addition to a live demonstration of the complete family of interoperable solutions available within the VuWall ecosystem, in booth 2281 at InfoComm 2019.

"This year marks our 10-year anniversary of simplifying the lives of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators in the most demanding control rooms around the world," said Paul Vander Plaetse, founder and CEO of VuWall. "As we move into the next decade, VuWall is focused on further streamlining the evolving and complex world of technology. We are committed to delivering solutions that enable easy configuration and deployment, interoperability between brands, and future-proof implementation through open architecture. At InfoComm, attendees will see our latest advancements within the VuWall ecosystem and how we integrate with other solutions to create a superior viewing experience that goes far beyond simple control of video walls, and where multiroom and multisite solutions can be integrated with simplicity."

At InfoComm 2019, VuWall will demonstrate the full capabilities of its CoScape multidisplay collaboration and presentation system. CoScape allows presenters to display all sources on one or multiple touch surfaces, creating a true high-resolution, interactive turnkey display solution for easy visual collaboration. It's perfectly suited for collaboration rooms, allowing sources to be shared on a touch video wall or projection screen. It features an open platform to ensure full support of standard corporate applications and a high-end performance workstation driven by powerful NVIDIA graphics cards for 3D acceleration graphics. In addition, it works with third-party collaboration programs, allowing users to interface directly and seamlessly with the chosen program from the CoScape controller and eliminate complex steps from the presentation process.

Also at the booth will be VuWall's TRx 2.0 AV network management solution that provides distribution of audio and video signals over standard IP networks. Designed for presentation rooms, control rooms, and content distribution across multiple locations throughout a campus, TRx supports multiple formats of video streaming up to 4K resolution and offers simple management of an unlimited number of sources and display surfaces. The latest version offers a new, intuitive control panel designer allowing integrators to create custom control panels that can be run on any HTML-enabled device for easy control from anywhere on the network. TRx also supports a broadened range of devices and user management capabilities as well as the ability to stitch together multiple decoders, allowing for a virtually infinite number of displays to be brought together as a single video wall with limitless resolution. The system consists of a centralized TRx server for easy deployment of a large number of devices and a series of encoders, decoders, and IP video wall processors that support H.264 4K/UHD, SRT, and SDVoE.

Attendees at the show will also benefit from live presentations of the entire VuWall ecosystem, which includes TRx and CoScape along with VuScape video wall controllers and VuStation visualization and control workstations. Furthering the value of the system, VuWall has partnered with the most innovative and trusted technology leaders in the industry, including IHSE, SVDoE, Matrox (SRT), AMX SVSI, Datapath, NVIDIA, AMD, Genetec, and Milestone. Now featuring integration with Genetec, Milestone, Verint, and ISS solutions, VuWall is helping customers meet increasing visualization requirements in security and surveillance markets.

More information on VuWall and its full line of solutions is available at www.vuwall.com.

# # #

About VuWall

VuWall, the leader of video wall management and AV distribution solutions, is recognized worldwide for delivering state-of-the-art controllers and intuitive collaboration software. VuWall eliminates the complexities of traditional AV network and video wall management while simplifying the life of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators. Tailored to each project and providing unrivaled command, control, and visualization support, VuWall solutions feature superior quality and set a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions are installed in the world's most prestigious control rooms, collaboration rooms, government agencies, and corporate environments of Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany. www.vuwall.com

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/190509VuWall.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/VuWall_InfoComm19.zip

Image Caption: VuWall at InfoComm 2019

Share it on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@VuWall%20to%20showcase%20new%20capabilities%20of%20CoScape%20and%20TRx%202.0,%20integration%20ease%20and%20interoperability%20with%20third-party%20professional%20and%20COTS%20solutions%20at%20booth%202281%20at%20%23InfoComm2019%20%23AVTweeps%20%23commandandcontrol%20-%20http://bit.ly/307gXgg

Follow VuWall:

https://www.facebook.com/vuwall/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vuwall

https://twitter.com/vuwall

https://www.youtube.com/user/VuWall

https://vimeo.com/user55251155