Vocas to Showcase New Multifunction Shoulder Rig and Other Accessories at NAB 2018

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands—Vocas Systems, European manufacturer of innovative, professional-calibre camera accessories, will introduce a range of new products at NAB 2018, including accessories designed for the Sony Venice, the Panasonic AU-EVA 1 and other new cameras. In addition, the company will showcase a new follow focus, a new matte box support with shoulder pad and a redesign of the popular Vocas director’s cage.

“Vocas is offering interesting introductions at this year’s NAB,” said Vocas Systems Business Development Manager Lars Verlinden. “We follow the professional camera market closely, and develop accessories to complement the latest cameras and trends, and meet the needs of all types of camera professionals, including run-and-gun cameraman and even professional vloggers.”

Vocas Products can be seen at the Vocas USA booth, C8238, and at the Manios Digital & Film booth, C9020.

As part of a redesign of its range of shoulder rigs, Vocas has developed a new Multifunction Camera Rig for Canon EOS 5D, Panasonic AG-UX180, Sony PXW-FS5 and other popular cameras. The rig allows a camera to be operated on the shoulder, or offset, providing the best solution for steady shots, without a complex stabilizing system.

Other new products include:

Vocas Director’s Cage. The lightweight, one-piece director's cage comes with leather handgrips and multiple 1/4” and 3/8” mounting points. Optional accessories include a battery or video receiver plate, a tripod plate for light stands, a wedge plate for tripods (0400-0001) and an adjustable sunshade. It can accommodate all makes of monitors up to 7”. The leather handgrips provide a stable base when placed on a table or desk. Threaded holes on both sides of the cage can be used to mount strap pins (0350-1470) for a carrying strap (0850-0010).



Vocas ‘Belly’ Support. The 15mm rubber belly support can be used on any standard 15mm rails. It can be used on the front end as a palm support, or at the rear to protect the body from the rails. It’s ideal for run-and-gun shooting.

