VITEC's Expanding HEVC Ecosystem on Display at 2018 NAB Show With Launch of MGW Diamond Encoder

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — March 13, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming technologies, has expanded its ecosystem of state-of-the-art HEVC video distribution solutions with the all-new MGW Diamond Encoder and the VITEC Playout Server, a versatile point-to-point HEVC distribution solution. Making its debut at the 2018 NAB Show, the MGW Diamond Encoder adds quad-channel HEVC encoding in a compact and portable form factor to the VITEC HEVC family. The all-new VITEC Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, preview, and distribute IPTV streams, complementing VITEC's point-to-point HEVC contribution ecosystem.

"At VITEC, we know our customers need much more than a one-type-fits-all streaming system, and that they're looking to take advantage of the phenomenal bandwidth savings of advanced HEVC compression," said Mark D'Addio, senior vice president of sales and marketing, VITEC. "That's why we are expanding our HEVC offering, which provides a full ecosystem of encoding and decoding solutions that fit a wider range of applications and requirements. Together with the VITEC Playout Server, we present a reliable platform to deliver HEVC streams over the most demanding network environments — even over the cloud."

On display at the 2018 NAB Show will be VITEC's point-to-point/point-to-multipoint HEVC streaming offering, featuring the award-winning MGW Ace hardware-based HEVC encode/decode solution. Using VITEC's second-generation 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC codec (Gen2), the compact, powerful streaming appliance features unmatched video quality and highly efficient bandwidth compression. The built-in advanced stream protection guarantees reliable video distribution over any network, including the internet.

VITEC will demonstrate its all-new MGW Diamond, a compact, power-efficient, and portable HEVC and H.264 HD/SD encoder, which is ideal for any multichannel broadcast application with stringent size, weight, and power requirements (SWaP). The MGW Diamond delivers HEVC encoding in a fraction of the footprint of comparable encoders, with the ability to capture up to four 3G/HD/SD-SDI or composite inputs and live stream up to eight channels.

Complementing the VITEC HEVC ecosystem, the new VITEC Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, and preview IPTV-protected streams transmitted by VITEC encoders from any location and distribute them within a target network, whether for rebroadcast, video-on-demand, or any other application. The server is the perfect solution to enable high-quality, low-bandwidth, reliable contribution over the internet while avoiding the use of expensive and less flexible fiber or satellite transmission infrastructure, leading to a dramatic reduction of operating expenses (OPEX).

Other VITEC Innovations on Display at the 2018 NAB Show

Also in booth SL6821, VITEC will showcase an all-new video wall capability for EZ TV, the company's market-leading and broadcast-grade IPTV and digital signage platform. With easy-to-use tools for signage authoring, administration, and analytics, EZ TV automates video streaming workflows and signage campaigns over existing IP networks — allowing any organization to centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface. A truly future-proof platform, EZ TV supports both H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) formats in resolutions all the way up to 4K, together with AES encryption for secure content delivery. EZ TV's hardware-based IPTV and signage endpoints deliver powerful functionality including low-latency playback, real-time updating of the electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with updating of new assets while events take place, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels.

In addition, VITEC will showcase its powerful, multi-site streaming solution for houses of worship (HOWs), now integrated with Renewed Vision's™ ProVideoServer™ video playout and ingest server. This integration allows churches to easily record one or more high-quality encoded streams from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multi-channel audio, and play back those streams at the satellite campus at any time.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2018 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/180313VITEC.docx

Photo Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_Diamond.jpg

Visit VITEC at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SL6821

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vitec_MM%20expands%20HEVC%20offerings%20with%20its%20new%20quad-channel%20MGW%20Diamond%20Encoder%202018%20%23NABShow%20booth%20SL6821%20-%20http://bit.ly/2oVTptQ%20@NABShow

Follow VITEC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm