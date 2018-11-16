Vitec Production Solutions at GV Expo 2018

Vinten and Sachtler: flowtech100 Carbon-Fiber Tripod

flowtech100 is the newest addition to the award-winning flowtech carbon-fiber tripod range. Compatible with all major 100mm fluid heads, flowtech100 supports a payload of up to 30 kilograms (66 pounds), making it the ideal tripod for electronic newsgathering, field production, and a wide range of commercial, educational, and documentary productions.

Like its predecessor, flowtech75, flowtech100 is based on an exclusive carbon-fiber technology that includes the world's fastest-deploying tripod legs. With unique quick-release brakes conveniently located at the top of the tripod, the flowtech100 legs can be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground's surface — saving operators from having to bend over and manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg. The exceptional torsional stiffness of flowtech100 ensures that the tripod will not twist during camera-panning movements.

Anton/Bauer Dionic XT Battery Series

Available in both V-Mount and Gold Mount, the high-performing and compact Dionic XT is a 14V Li-ion battery capable of delivering up to 12A of continuous power. This highly dependable, long-lasting battery line is available in two models — the Dionic XT90 and the Dionic XT150 — and features ultra-high-strength ABS and rubber construction that cushions and protects the battery and ensures industry-standard performance even in the most demanding conditions, including extreme heat, humidity, and cold. Dionic XT's superior cell technology is engineered for maximum cycle life, enabling the battery to be recharged many more times than competing batteries for superior ROI and the lowest management overhead.

Dionic XT batteries not only work with Anton/Bauer's complete line of battery charging systems but also are cross-compatible with competing brands' charging systems and offer superior performance for powering accessories such as portable LED lighting.

Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

The accurate and versatile Gemini 2x1 soft panel can be set up in an instant to produce true, flicker-free, full-spectrum white light for any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity, offering an ideal lighting solution for live broadcasts.

Rendering exceptional color, Gemini enables lighting professionals to "go bold" by lighting with any color in the 360-degree color spectrum. The light's most recent firmware update includes new special effects, new gel modes, and advanced fan operation. An all-new lighting effects mode offers dynamic effects ranging from emergency lights, lightning, and fire to pulsing, square, and strobe. Gemini eliminates the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that's perfect for lighting public speakers and on-air talent. The versatile Gemini's lightweight design allows the light to be rigged virtually anywhere, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built in.

Litepanels Astra LED Panel

Litepanels' next-generation Astra family of LED panels continues to build on the quality and popularity of the company's original 1x1 panel. The Astra 3X and 6X models feature a 50 percent increase in output, making them three and six times brighter than the original Astra.

The Astra Soft Bi-Color provides flattering, diffused lighting for a soft, wraparound light quality. The Astra Bi-Focus Daylight is the newest addition to the popular Astra family, giving users the ability to adjust from a 48-degree flood to a 15-degree concentration of light with the turn of a dial. Astra's high-performance LEDs and optics provide professional lighting designers with accurate color temperatures, high CRI/TLCI color rendering, and beautiful light quality. The Astra family's modular design features optional DMX and Bluetooth communication modules, along with V-Mount or Gold Mount battery plates for mobile power when AC power is not available.

Autoscript Intelligent Prompting for IP Workflows

Teleprompting leader Autoscript will showcase the latest developments in its Intelligent Prompting range. The industry's first teleprompting system designed around an IP-enabled workflow, Intelligent Prompting can also accommodate video workflows. These developments include additional features within Autoscript's premier prompting software, WinPlus-IP, that build even greater redundancy and reliability into Intelligent Prompting deployments.

Also at GV Expo 2018, Autoscript will highlight its IPS range including the all-IP prompting monitor, EVO-IPS, and WinPlus-IPS software, a simple but powerful prompting application for smaller productions. The combination of WinPlus-IPS and EVO-IPS packages the power of Intelligent Prompting into a cost-effective, easy-to-install, and easy-to-use solution that's perfect for smaller IP-based studios, corporate and educational productions, and government-sponsored broadcasts.

"Vitec Production Solutions provides cost-effective products that support broadcast and educational productions, live events, and more. Media professionals, AV teams, and lighting technicians from across the public sector need intuitive solutions that integrate easily into existing infrastructure and production workflows while remaining within budget. Anton/Bauer's Dionic XT is a great example of a high-performance product offering outstanding ROI that's also cross-compatible with nearly any charger on the market. We look forward to showing GV Expo 2018 attendees how all of our lighting, camera support, prompting, and mobile power solutions can help them create and capture the video content they desire while giving them the flexibility and durability they need."

— Paul Dudeck, Vice President, Sales, Americas — Vitec Production Solutions

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast moving and growing "image capture and content creation" market.

Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors, bags and noise reduction equipment.

We employ around 1,700 people across the world in 11 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions.

The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2017 adjusted revenue* of £378.1 million.

More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

LEI number: 2138007H5DQ4X8YOCF14

* Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations

