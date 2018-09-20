Vitec Group and Teltec at cinec 2018

At cinec 2018, Vitec Group products will be showcased in collaboration with local premier partner Teltec AG. Teltec AG, a leading system supplier for the professional media industry, will feature Vitec Group brands Anton/Bauer, Litepanels, OConnor, Sachtler, and Vinten in the Moving Picture Pavilion in Hall 2, Stand E01.

OConnor and Sachtler will provide exclusive camera support in the 10-camera shootout zone, supporting the latest in full-frame shooting from ARRI ALEXA LF; Canon EOS C700 FF; Sony VENICE; the new RED DSMC2 MONSTRO 8K VV; ARRI ALEXA Mini and AMIRA; Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro and the new Pocket Cinema Camera; Canon Cinema EOS cameras of the C series; Panasonic Lumix GH5S; and Sony’s Alpha 7 Mark III series.

Litepanels Gemini, Astra 6x, Astra Soft, and Astra Bi-Focus lights will be lighting the space, and all power will be supplied by Anton/Bauer Dionic XT and Cine VCLX batteries.

Attendees will have a chance to get hands-on in this zone and join a varied workshop programme featuring Litepanels guest Sedat Dermaz, a lighting specialist from BildTon GmbH and an SAE instructor. Dermaz will be offering ongoing presentations of the Litepanels Gemini 2x1 soft panel, highlighting key features and benefits as well as sharing his tips and tricks for professional lighting.

Sachtler will also invite attendees to experience the latest in tripod technology during presentations held on the new flowtech100 tripod, unveiled earlier this month at IBC2018. There will be opportunities to win prizes on the day.

More information is available at https://moving-picture-experts.de/events/cinec-2018/workshop-programm-auf-dem-moving-picture-pavilion.

Vitec Group Brands at cinec 2018

Litepanels: Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel and Gemini Firmware Update

Gemini, the industry's most accurate and versatile 2x1 soft panel, will be on display at cinec 2018. The light’s most recent firmware update includes new special effects, new gel modes, and advanced fan operation. Gemini eliminates the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that’s perfect for lighting talent and rendering exceptional color. Lighting professionals can “go bold” by lighting with any color in the 360-degree color spectrum and popular gels within Gemini’s color modes. Gemini’s versatile, ballast-free, lightweight design allows the light to be rigged more easily, requiring fewer cables because the power supply is built-in. The production-friendly soft panel can also deliver full-intensity output when powered by batteries such as the Anton/Bauer CINE VCLX battery.

Vinten and Sachtler: flowtech100 Carbon-Fibre Tripod

flowtech100 is the newest addition to the award-winning flowtech carbon-fibre tripod range. Compatible with all major 100-millimeter fluid heads, flowtech100 supports a payload of up to 30 kilograms (66 pounds), making it the ideal tripod for heavy-duty electronic newsgathering, electronic field production, and a wide range of wildlife, commercial, and documentary productions.

Like flowtech75, flowtech100 is based on an exclusive carbon-fibre technology that includes the world’s fastest-deploying tripod legs. With unique quick-release brakes conveniently located at the top of the tripod, the flowtech100 legs can be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground’s surface — saving operators from having to bend over and manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg. The exceptional torsional stiffness of flowtech100 ensures that the tripod will not twist during camera-panning movements.

Anton/Bauer Dionic XT Battery Series

Available in both V-Mount and Gold Mount, the high-performing and compact new Dionic XT is a 14V Li-Ion battery capable of delivering up to 12A of continuous power. This highly dependable, long-lasting battery line is targeted to cinematographers, institutional broadcasters, rental houses, owners, and operators of high-power portable fixtures and users of camera stabilizer systems.

With two models — the Dionic XT90 and the Dionic XT150 — the Dionic series features ultrahigh-strength ABS and rubber construction that cushions and protects the battery and ensures industry-standard performance even in the most demanding conditions, including extreme heat, humidity, and cold. Dionic XT’s superior cell technology is engineered for maximum cycle life, enabling the battery to be recharged many more times than competing batteries for superior ROI and the lowest management overhead. Dionic XT batteries not only work with Anton/Bauer’s complete line of battery charging systems, but they are also cross-compatible with competing brands’ charging systems and offer superior performance for powering accessories such as portable LED lighting.

OConnor: 2560 Fluid Head

The 2560 is the latest addition to the OConnor fluid head family, offering versatility for both lightweight and heavy rig setups and enabling cinematographers to move more quickly and efficiently while still maintaining control and stability. The continuously adjustable 2560 offers sinusoidal counterbalance and fluid drag that together provide the ultrasmooth OConnor feel over the largest payload range. The 2560 offers cine-standard position of controls (including brakes) and a front-handle mount for intuitive, controlled positioning of the camera, as well as a lightweight magnesium housing and carbon-fiber cover for best-in-class performance, power-to-weight ratio, and reliability.

Company Quote:

“cinec 2018 brings together the latest developments across the filmmaking industry, and we are proud to be partnering with Teltec to present our award-winning products for capturing and delivering exceptional imagery. Litepanels will be shining brightly throughout the Teltec stand, with our lightweight, reliable Astras illuminating the Moving Picture Pavilion and our innovative Gemini soft panels delivering full-spectrum, flicker-free light regardless of frame rate.”

— Dave Dougall, Vice President of Sales for EMEA and APAC, Vitec Group

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group plc

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast changing and growing “image capture and sharing” market. Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags. We employ around 1,700 people across the world in 11 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions. The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2017 adjusted revenue* of £378.1 million. More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

* Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations

