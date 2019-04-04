VITEC Expands HEVC Contribution Solution With MGW Ace Decoder openGear Card

ATLANTA — April 2, 2019 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that its compact, professional-grade MGW Ace IP decoder is now available as an openGear® card. The modular and open-architecture platform from Ross Video makes for easy integration within production studios and broadcast facilities. The MGW Ace Decoder OG broadcast-quality, dense IP decoder supports the latest bandwidth-efficient HEVC/H.265 and legacy H.264/AVC compression standards. In booth SL6005 at the 2019 NAB Show, VITEC will showcase the new form factor as part of its zero-delay HEVC contribution solution, which includes the MGW Ace Encoder, MGW Ace Decoder, MGW Diamond, and VITEC Playout Server.

"Following our recent acquisition of T-21 Technologies coupled with our commitment to the broadcast market, this new offering is a natural expansion within our HEVC contribution solution," said Richard Bernard, Senior Product Manager, VITEC. "Now customers can choose the form factor to suit their application, whether that's our portable and robust hardware-based MGW Ace Decoder perfectly suited for field use, or the openGear card for fixed/multichannel installation within broadcast facilities. Both models provide best-in-class, ultra-low-latency video quality over rich and industry-standard audio and video connectivity."

"It is great to see this new product from our newest openGear partner, VITEC, which addresses a key application in compression and decompression," said Nestor Amaya, Vice President, Signal Processing Gear at Ross Video. "This is further proof that customers can rely on openGear as the industry platform of choice, with the best-in-class modules from the widest array of manufacturers, under our unified DashBoard control system. We congratulate VITEC on this new and innovative openGear product."

Whether it's used to cover an event or in sensitive applications, MGW Ace Decoder OG is designed to provide the best possible viewing experience and never miss a single frame. The decoder provides 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC and H.264 decoding from IP or DVB-ASI as well as genlock reference support. It is 4K-ready with dual 12G-SDI outputs. To support contribution or any multichannel applications, where density and reliability matter, the 2-RU openGear chassis can host up to 10 decoders and offers redundant power supply. The built-in time-sync function ensures flawlessly synchronized playback of multiple independent streams across several MGW Ace Decoder OG cards. For remote production, when paired with the MGW Ace Encoder, the pair delivers zero-latency IP contribution with 16-millisecond glass-to-glass latency in HEVC 4:2:2 10-bit, powered by the VITEC HEVC GEN2+ codec.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

