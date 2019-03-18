Videon Products at the 2019 NAB Show

Videon will showcase its latest innovations in live streaming solutions for both the broadcast and event streaming markets. The company will highlight two innovative new product lines: the VersaStreamer encoder and the award-winning EdgeCaster edge compute encoder.

New VersaStreamer Live Streaming Line

Offering superior functionality and image quality at a price point that puts it in a league of its own, the Videon VersaStreamer addresses specific applications within event streaming and pro AV markets.

The VersaStreamer line, with its multiple RTMP streaming support, is perfect for users looking for maximum versatility with an all-in-one streaming and recording device. The VersaStreamer allows for streaming locally, point to point, and to multiple online video platforms simultaneously while also recording to a backup USB. The system's simple user interface promotes a high-quality user experience. The VersaStreamer is available in three models with support up to 4K that are perfect for house of worship, corporate, sports, gaming, and live-event applications.

Photo Caption: VersaStreamer boasts maximum versatility as an all-in-one streaming and recording device.

New EdgeCaster Professional Edge Compute Encoder Line

The Videon EdgeCaster is built for professionals in the broadcast and pro AV markets who are looking for a more advanced streaming feature set. Those looking to save time and money while using a more advanced feature set will benefit from the ultra-low-latency streaming, multiple-bit-rate support, forward error correction, and full duplex encoding/decoding.

Videon's edge compute encoders, the EdgeCaster HD and EdgeCaster 4K, are specifically designed to eliminate heavy computational processes from the cloud, including transcoding, format repackaging from RTMP to HLS/DASH, and, with the EdgeCaster 4K, creation of multiple bit rates. Rather, by processing video more efficiently on an edge hardware device, EdgeCaster systems significantly reduce latency and cloud service fees while improving the viewer experience. With these capabilities, the Videon systems are ideal for delay-sensitive video applications that demand low latency, as well as for high-volume streaming to limited numbers of viewers per stream, such as betting, auctions, security, or gaming.

Photo Caption: EdgeCaster significantly reduces latency and cloud service fees, all while improving the viewer experience.

Videon Demos at the 2019 NAB Show

VersaStreamer supports IBM workflow

IBM will be demonstrating live video broadcasts at NAB in booth SL5005 that allows attendees to experience being a weather reporter. The video from the "studio" will be output to Videon's Edge Compute Encoder platform where it will be encoded and delivered into IBM's Stream Manager and then through the cloud to the Weather App for live viewing of the studio.

Edgecaster and Versastreamer integrate with AIDA Imaging

AIDA Imaging will be demonstrating two-second latency using the Videon Edge Compute Encoder platform at NAB in their booth C2060.

Company Quote:

"Our VersaStreamer and EdgeCaster live streaming solutions are making their NAB Show debut, and we're confident their incomparable performance and extraordinarily low per-stream costs will resonate with attendees looking for better, more economical live streaming solutions. Visitors to our booth will have the chance to see firsthand how, thanks to Videon being an AWS Technology Partner, the award-winning EdgeCaster delivers content with latency of less than four seconds."

— Todd Erdley, Chief Executive Officer, Videon

Company Overview:

Videon designs and manufactures 4K and HD streaming products that enable prosumers and professionals to move media from any source to any screen. While the company's live streaming systems enable simpler, more economical streaming of high-quality video, its modules and services help manufacturers bring their products to fruition. Through partnerships with leading software companies, Videon technology has been incorporated into over a hundred million devices. Dedicated to being more than just a technology company, Videon actively supports its employees, its community, and the environment.

2019 NAB Show Product Preview

Videon

Booth C2733

