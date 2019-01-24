Videon Products at ISE 2019

At this year's ISE show, Videon will showcase its latest innovations in live streaming solutions for both the prosumer and professional markets. The company will highlight two innovative new product lines: the VersaStreamer encoder and the EdgeCaster edge compute encoder.

New VersaStreamer Live Streaming Line

Offering superior functionality and image quality at a price point that puts it in a league of its own compared to competing systems, the Videon VersaStreamer aligns with the needs of the prosumer market while addressing specific applications within pro-AV and broadcast markets.

For houses of worship, corporate, sports, gaming, and live event applications, VersaStreamer boasts maximum versatility as an all-in-one streaming and recording device. Users can stream locally, point-to-point, and to multiple online video platforms simultaneously, while also recording to a backup USB. VersaStreamer users enjoy full access to all features and capabilities, including multiple simultaneous RTMP outputs and MPEG-TS support. Most important, the system's simple user interface gives the prosumer market a high-quality user experience. The VersaStream is available in three models with support up to 4K.

New EdgeCaster Professional Edge Compute Encoder Line

The Videon EdgeCaster is built for professionals in the prosumer, pro-AV, and broadcast markets who are looking for a more advanced streaming feature set. Professional features such as ultra-low-latency streaming, multiple-bit-rate support, forward error correction, and full duplex decoding/encoding come standard with the product line.

Videon's edge compute encoders, the EdgeCaster HD and EdgeCaster 4K, are specifically designed to eliminate heavy computational processes from the cloud, including transcoding, format repackaging from RTMP to HLS/DASH, and, with the EdgeCaster 4K, creation of multiple bit rates. Rather, by processing video more efficiently on an edge hardware device, EdgeCaster systems significantly reduce latency and cloud service fees while improving the viewer experience. With these capabilities, the Videon systems are ideal for delay-sensitive video applications that demand low latency, as well as for high-volume streaming to limited numbers of viewers per stream, such as betting, auctions, security, or gaming.

"Live video is in high demand, and our VersaStreamer and EdgeCaster systems make it easier and more affordable than ever to deliver high-quality video. We look forward to showing ISE attendees the impressive feature set of the VersaStreamer, and we think users from the pro market will find both the cost savings and technical benefits of our EdgeCaster very compelling."

— Todd Erdley, Chief Executive Officer, Videon

Videon designs and manufactures 4K and HD streaming products that enable prosumers and professionals to move media from any source to any screen. While the company's live streaming systems enable simpler, more economical streaming of high-quality video, its modules and services help manufacturers bring their products to fruition. Through partnerships with leading software companies, Videon technology has been incorporated into over a hundred million devices. Dedicated to being more than just a technology company, Videon actively supports its employees, its community, and the environment.

