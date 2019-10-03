Conway Corp to Launch Multi-Viewing, nDVR, Live IP, Start-Over and Catch-Up TV with Vecima’s MediaScaleX™ Platform

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) announced today that Conway Corporation, a North American cable provider, has selected Vecima’s MediaScaleX™ solution to power its new IPTV multiscreen service. Moving from QAM to IP delivery systems, Conway Corp will be able to introduce new services to subscribers on any screen, without disruption. Vecima’s highly flexible and scalable software solutions integrated with a wide range of systems ensure a quick-to-market roll out.

“The transition from QAM to IP will be a critical step in the evolution of our video delivery network and it was important to find a partner that could not only guide us through this transition, but also provide a high level of technical expertise. Additionally, we were focused on a wide range of functionalities, including multi-screen experiences, time-shift TV capabilities, nDVR, 4k content, and transcoding, which all have to scale and seamlessly integrate with our Next Generation user interface, powered by Enghouse Networks,” said Conway Corp Chief Technology Officer, Jason Hansen. “After an exhaustive RFP process, it was clear that Vecima was the company that was going to deliver.”

By selecting the complete end-to-end MediaScaleX solution, Conway Corp is able to leverage functionality only available in Vecima’s integrated platform. Hyperconverged architectures enable MediaScaleX // Origin™ to process on MediaScaleX // Storage™ nodes for a smaller footprint, while automated in-service upgrades and configuration management reduce service costs. Support of Conway Corp’s Next Generation Video platform, utilizing an analytics platform, is a vital component of the solution. MediaScaleX // IQ™ will monitor streams and server status using real-time data and graphs, easily administer CDN servers and configurations, offer session-based metrics to identify risks, and take proactive corrective actions that will benefit the consumer experience. The MediaScaleX // Transcode™ platform can be configured for any bitrate, resolution, aspect ratio, or frame rate, with single-step channel publish functionality to MediaScaleX // Origin.

“Our solutions are designed for future scale, and we’re excited to work with Conway Corp on migrating their existing systems to new streaming formats,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Revenue Officer at Vecima. “We’re proud to support their commitment to providing customers the latest, best-in-class video streaming experience.”

About Conway Corp

Conway Corp operates the city-owned utility system in Conway, Ark. The company provides electric, water, wastewater, cable, internet, telephone and security services within the Conway city limits. Conway Corp was created in 1929 when the Conway City Council organized the corporation to operate the city’s electric light plant to raise revenue to help keep Hendrix College and Central Baptist College in Conway. The company’s mission is to exceed customers’ expectations and to produce and deliver safe, affordable, reliable, innovative and environmentally-sound utility and telecommunication services while enhancing the quality of life in the community. More information is available at www.conwaycorp.com.

About Vecima

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

