Vanguard LED Displays Inject Vitality into the Set of Temple University’s TUTV

The TUTV set showing the Temple University Television name displayed on the Axion Series LED video panels.

Philadelphia, PA – February 2019… As Temple University's digital cable station that produces original programming from across the university's schools, colleges, and campuses, TUTV (Temple University Television) serves a vital role in bringing news, fine arts programming, sports activities, and a wealth of additional content to members of the university’s academic community and beyond. In order to better reflect the diversity of interests at Temple University, TUTV recently overhauled its TV set. To better provide a rich assortment of visuals in support of the many varied topics covered in the station’s programming, the decision to implement LED video displays was made, which ultimately resulted in the deployment of Axion Series LED video panels from Vanguard LED Displays of Lakeland, Florida.

Horizon AVL of Blackwood, NJ, a full-service audiovisual integration firm that services the education, worship, broadcast, and commercial markets, was contracted to design the set and deploy the new LED video displays for TUTV. After consulting with TUTV management to ascertain their goals and expectations, Joshua Kell, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon AVL, penned a system consisting of Vanguard Axion P1.8 LED panels. He discussed the project.

“TUTV’s new set is really quite elaborate,” Kell explained. “Housed in the corner of their studio, the new set is comprised of 60 Axion P1.8 LED panels that were arranged in a 5 high by 12 wide configuration, resulting in an approximately 35 X 9 aspect ratio. This curved display resides inside a Horizon AVL custom fabricated, aluminum backlit set with black trim that creates a very hi-tech visual aesthetic. A Ross Carbonite video production switcher feeds the display—making it quick and easy to present whatever visual backdrop reinforces a given story.”

When queried about those aspects of the Vanguard Axion P1.8 LED video displays that made them so well-suited for this project, Kell offered the following comments, “There were several considerations in selecting the Vanguard Axion LED panels. For starters, having the flexibility of the LED panels enables the on-screen talent to show specific content quickly and easily while delivering superior color and brightness uniformity. Equally important, in a broadcast environment, the fine pitch LED wall brings exceptional clarity without moiré effect, which can easily degrade the quality and resolution of graphic images. Further, the Axion series’ pre-threaded mounting locations simplify installation, which was an important consideration for integration into the set we created.”

With many AV installation projects, questions inevitably arise, so responsive, capable customer support services are vitally important to AV integration companies. In this regard, Kell was very complimentary of Vanguard LED Displays. “We’ve been working with Vanguard for over 3 years now,” he reports, “and we’ve been very pleased. When we have questions, the people at Vanguard are easy to get hold of, which is very important in order to keep a project on schedule. Secondly, with a thorough background and understanding of the challenges we sometimes encounter in the field, their technical staff are very adept at helping us resolve any issues we might encounter. Vanguard’s quality customer support provides all of us at Horizon AVL with a high level of comfort.”

The new set at TUTV was installed in September 2018 and was immediately placed into service upon its completion. Since that time, Kell reports the new equipment is performing beyond expectations and he has received numerous compliments. “TUTV’s new set is really a sight to behold,” he said. “With bright vivid imagery serving as the backdrop to the on-screen talent, the university’s programming has assumed an entirely new and more professional aura. Combined with the backlit panels, the entire set presents a very state-of-the-art appearance. We’ve received numerous kudos from the staff at Temple University, which reinforces our decision to deploy Vanguard’s equipment. I’d also like to point out that the Vanguard team went above and beyond the call of duty for Temple University, and this is why we specify and recommend their products. Whenever there was a deadline on this project, Vanguard made every effort to ensure the deadline was met and the client was happy.”

To learn more about the services of Horizon AVL, visit the company online at www.horizonavl.com. To learn more about TUTV (Temple University Television), click here: https://templetv.net/2018/08/31/watch-tv-studio-3-transform-before-your-very-eyes/.

About Vanguard LED Displays

Vanguard LED Displays is the award winning, leading edge supplier of high-end LED video technology. Some of its products include the fine pixel pitch Axion Series, the 16:9 native aspect ratio Rhodium Series, and the stout Tungsten Rental Series. Vanguard also offers True Chip-On-Board (COB), flex, curved, impact-resistant and transparent LED video displays. Vanguard LED is a US company based in Lakeland, Florida with a west coast sales office located in Burbank California. For additional information, please visit www.vanguardled.com.

###