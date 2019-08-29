Utah Scientific Welcomes Four Talented Individuals Into New Positions

SALT LAKE CITY — Aug. 27, 2019 — Utah Scientific has promoted longtime employees Randy Rose, John Bell, and Jim Barnhurst, and welcomed Mario Moreno to the team as a field service engineer. Rose has been named the new director of sales engineering, Bell will serve as customer service manager, and Barnhurst will act as the company's new field and technical service manager.

"I am thrilled to be offered this new position in a company where there are supportive people and continued growth," said Rose. "I look forward to bettering relationships with our integrators and external dealers, as well as to helping the sales team create more streamlined tools and functionality that will help them become more successful."

As the new director of sales engineering, Rose will act as the technical interface between sales and customers. He began his career at Utah Scientific in 1988, serving as a technician for 10 years and more recently holding the position of customer service manager.

Bell is replacing Rose in the role of customer service manager. In his previous position as the customer support manager, Bell provided award-winning customer assistance for 14 years, and he looks forward to continuing this success in his new role. "It's great to be part of Utah Scientific's high-level customer service, which we have become known for over the years," said Bell. He also plays a major role in representing Utah Scientific at the industry's largest technology trade show, the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas, as the booth manager.

Barnhurst is in his 29th year as a Utah Scientific employee. He spent more than three decades as a broadcast industry professional and is well-qualified to take on the role of field and technical service manager. His professional efforts will be focused on service calls, troubleshooting equipment, training customers, commissioning/implementing systems, and overseeing day-to-day technical operations in customer service.

Moreno, the company's new field service engineer, will be headquartered in Utah Scientific's Houston, Texas, office and report to Barnhurst. Moreno's background with broadcast began in 1991, and over his career he has worked in a variety of positions at television stations.

"Mario's experience at TV stations gives him a unique perspective as he extends his skills to the supplier side," Barnhurst commented. "He is well-positioned to make an immediate impact in his new role at Utah Scientific."

"At Utah Scientific, our customers are the priority, so we are proud to have a highly skilled team supporting them," said Dave Burland, Utah Scientific president and CEO. "Our success over the years is made possible by dedicated individuals who uphold the company values. We are pleased to have experienced talent to promote within, which allows us to welcome strong new team members."

