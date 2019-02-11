UAV Cinema offers Drone Aerial Video Services to Midwest

UAV Cinema offers Commercial Drone Services for Video Production of all types to the greater midwest area. While based in Cleveland Ohio, UAV Cinema travel to markets all throughout the region. Offering Heavy Lift Drone Camera Packages capable of flying a Movi Pro and cameras from RED, Arri, Sony, and more. When a heavy lift package exceeds the needs of your shoot, we can provide a more cost effective DJI Inspire 2 Package, that offers 4k resolution & ProRes Files or RAW CinemaDNGs, for ultimate flexibility in post production.

We offer Aerial Video Services you can trust in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, and more.

Licensed & Insured Commercial Drone Services.

(Image credit: UAV Cinema)

UAV Cinema’s pilots are full licensed commercial drone pilots and comply with the FAA Part 107 rules regarding unmanned aircrafts. Since normal video production liability insurance doesn’t cover drones, we are additionally insured up to $1 Million for both Indoor and Outdoor Flights. For locations that require insurance beyond $1 Million, the coverage can be raised upon request

Cinematographers At Heart

(Image credit: UAV Cinema)

Our drone gimbal operator has years of experience as a Director of Photography, and having come from this background informs all the work UAV Cinema does. Having worked on countless productions, we are intimately familiar with the needs of Feature Films, Commercials, Television, and how to accomplish your shots in the safest manner possible. Some of our favorite clients include Mainsail Creative, XPO Logistics, TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Cub Cadet Commercial, Commercial Media, John Deere, & Honda.



For Additional information or to book UAV Cinema, contact us at UAVCinema.com