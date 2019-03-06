Triveni Digital at the 2019 NAB Show

At the 2019 NAB Show, Triveni Digital, an industry leader in data broadcasting, program guide and digital TV metadata management, and video quality assurance solutions, will demonstrate how it is bringing innovation to ATSC 3.0 architectures with support for channel sharing, the repack, and dual-standards broadcasting.

Using Triveni Digital's solutions, broadcasters can streamline the way they deliver ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 services, including ad replacement, service guides, emergency communication support, addressable content delivery, interactive program enhancements, and data broadcast applications.

Offering first-class, domestic consulting services and 24/7 support, Triveni Digital is committed to helping broadcasters deliver better TV.

Expanded StreamScope® Family for Superior Service Quality Assurance for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 Architectures

Triveni Digital will demonstrate its StreamScope® family of analyzers and monitors at the 2019 NAB Show, showing how they support all types of DTV networks and architectures, on-premises and remotely.

• NEW StreamScope XM Verifier: New at this year's NAB Show is the StreamScope XM Verifier, a software application for receiving, verifying, and recording ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams via ROUTE, MMTP, or SLTP protocols. This powerful new solution is ideal for verifying ATSC 3.0 quality assurance metrics, including video, audio, and metadata, enabling broadcasters to gain a comprehensive view of ATSC 3.0 services directly from a Windows 10 laptop.

• NEW StreamScope® XM MT Analyzer: Triveni Digital will showcase several enhancements to its award-winning StreamScope® XM MT broadcast stream analyzer at the 2019 NAB Show. These include rules-enabled analysis, the industry's first implementation of Dolby AC-4 audio system analysis and rendering, watermarking with ecosystem partner Verance, and an intuitive new dashboard and video wall that dramatically simplifies quality assurance operations.

StreamScope XM MT is the most complete ATSC 3.0 analyzer, with real-time ROUTE, MMTP, and SLTP analysis capabilities, enabling broadcasters to play a pivotal role in the next generation of TV.

• StreamScope® MT-60 Analyzer: Triveni Digital's StreamScope® MT-60 analyzer, a comprehensive toolkit for advanced RF input analysis, will be highlighted at the 2019 NAB Show. Using the MT-60, broadcasters can make critical RF measurements and quickly identify and isolate RF layer performance issues. Through a quick software upgrade, broadcasters with an ATSC 1.0 system can easily support ATSC 3.0 analysis capability.

NEW SkyScraper® XM ATSC 3.0 Datacasting System

In a key highlight at the 2019 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase applications based on its SkyScraper® XM datacasting system for hybrid content distribution. SkyScraper XM enables content delivery over heterogeneous (i.e., broadcast and broadband) infrastructures, supporting leased bandwidth for CDNs and numerous vertical applications. For broadcasters in the ATSC 3.0 era, NRT delivery capabilities will enable delivery of data and applications via broadband or broadcast.

GuideBuilder® XM ATSC 3.0 Signaling and Announcement Generator With ROUTE and MMTP Encoding

At the 2019 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate the latest improvements to its GuideBuilder® XM ATSC 3.0 system for program and service guide creation. GuideBuilder XM features powerful ROUTE and MMTP encoding capabilities, along with advanced watermarking or signing for content security. Offering unified functionality per the ATSC 3.0 standard, along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI, GuideBuilder XM is exactly what broadcasters need to manage all of their DTV metadata from a single unified interface.

Executive Speaking Sessions

Triveni Digital executives will speak at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC) at the 2019 NAB Show. Sessions include:

• Mark Corl, senior vice president of emergent technology development, will present "ATSC 3.0 Interactive AEA Enhancement Toolkit" on Saturday, April 6, from 3:20 to 4:40 p.m. in Room N260-B of the LVCC.

• Corl will also lead a session titled "Practical Aspects of ATSC 3.0 Interactive Content Deployment" on Sunday, April 7, from 1:50 to 2:10 p.m. in the LVCC North Hall, Room N256.

• Dave Catapano, senior vice president of engineering, will speak about "Requirements and Workflow for Creating a Secure ATSC 3.0 Broadcast" on Saturday, April 6, from 1:30 to 2:50 p.m. in Room N260-D of the LVCC.

2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

