Red Giant Releases Trapcode Suite 15.1; 48-hour Flash Sale Starts Now

Portland, OR - February 27, 2019 - Red Giant just announced the availability of Trapcode Suite 15.1 – a free update for Trapcode Suite 15, the essential set of tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe® After Effects®. This update includes new text and mask-based particle systems as well as advanced shadowlet features in both Trapcode Particular 4.1 and Form 4.1. In addition, to take advantage of these new features, the Designer has been updated and over 40 new presets have been added. This update comes just a few months after the launch of Trapcode Suite 15, which includes the brand new Dynamic Fluids™ physics engine for creating particle systems that interact, swirl, and mix in a realistic fluid environment.

WHAT’S NEW IN TRAPCODE SUITE 15.1

TRAPCODE PARTICULAR 4.1

Create organic 3D particle effects, complex motion graphics elements and more with Red Giant Trapcode Particular 4.1.

New Features in Particular 4.1 Include:

Text Emitters - Use text as an emitter, speeding up the creation process dramatically from previous versions. No precomping required. Create write-on effects by controlling the reveal of particles along text paths.

- Use text as an emitter, speeding up the creation process dramatically from previous versions. No precomping required. Create write-on effects by controlling the reveal of particles along text paths. Mask Emitters - Use masks as an emitter, making it simple to create uniquely shaped emitters or to use parts of an image as the source of particle emissions. No precomping required. Create write-on effects by controlling the reveal of particles along mask paths.

- Use masks as an emitter, making it simple to create uniquely shaped emitters or to use parts of an image as the source of particle emissions. No precomping required. Create write-on effects by controlling the reveal of particles along mask paths. Updated Designer - New in this version is support for text and masks, making it possible to create text and mask path-based effects directly in the Designer.

- New in this version is support for text and masks, making it possible to create text and mask path-based effects directly in the Designer. Shadowlet particle type matching - Match the shadowlet shape to the particle type for shadowing that matches the source. Previously, all shadowlets were circular.

- Match the shadowlet shape to the particle type for shadowing that matches the source. Previously, all shadowlets were circular. Shadowlet softness - Control the softness of your shadowlet.

- Control the softness of your shadowlet. Presets - 21 new presets have been added to give you instant results and help you get started with new features. There are now over 355 presets included with Particular.

WATCH NOW: What’s New in Trapcode Particular 4.1

TRAPCODE FORM 4.1

Create immortal particle grids and 3D particle objects in After Effects with Red Giant Trapcode Form 4.1.

New Features in Form 4.1 Include:

Text Forms - Use text as a base form, speeding up the creation process dramatically from previous versions. No precomping required. Also includes options for write-on effects that control where along the text paths particles are created.

- Use text as a base form, speeding up the creation process dramatically from previous versions. No precomping required. Also includes options for write-on effects that control where along the text paths particles are created. Mask Forms - Use masks as a base form, making it simple to create forms with the After Effects mask/path tools, or to use parts of an image as the source of the form. No precomping required. Create write-on effects by controlling the reveal of particles along mask paths.

- Use masks as a base form, making it simple to create forms with the After Effects mask/path tools, or to use parts of an image as the source of the form. No precomping required. Create write-on effects by controlling the reveal of particles along mask paths. Updated Designer - New in this version is support for text and masks, making it possible to create text and mask path-based effects directly in the Designer.

- New in this version is support for text and masks, making it possible to create text and mask path-based effects directly in the Designer. Shadowlet particle type matching - Match the shadowlet shape to the particle type for shadowing that matches the source. Previously, all shadowlets were circular.

- Match the shadowlet shape to the particle type for shadowing that matches the source. Previously, all shadowlets were circular. Shadowlet softness - Control the softness of your shadowlet.

- Control the softness of your shadowlet. Presets - 21 new presets have been added to give you instant results and help you get started with new features. There are now over 170 presets included with Form.

Update to Trapcode 15.1

Trapcode Suite 15 users can update to Trapcode 15.1 for free HERE or use Red Giant Link to update.

WATCH NOW: What’s New in Trapcode Form 4.1

NEW TO TRAPCODE SUITE?

Download a free trial HERE.

Compatibility

Host-App: All of the tools work in Adobe After Effects. Trapcode Shine, Starglow, and 3D Stroke also work in Premiere Pro.

OS: All tools work on both Windows and Mac.

Check the individual product pages for specific host-app and OS compatibility.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

