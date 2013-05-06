Adorama Introduces Its First Annual Post-NAB Event

New York, NY – May 6, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, pro video and electronics retailers, is hosting its first-ever post-NAB* event this Thursday, May 9th from 1pm to 8pm at 55 West 17th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City. After a wildly successful show at NAB 2013, Adorama is keeping the momentum going with a trade show-like event for the East Coast, which will feature a handpicked selection of pro video gear manufacturers.



Twenty vendors, including Canon, Sony Electronics, RED, Blackmagic Design, JVC, Panasonic, TV Logic and Newtek, will have a collection of pro video products on display, including some of the latest innovations shown for the first time in Las Vegas at NAB. Open to the public, event attendees will have a chance to test-drive the gear and speak one-on-one to product representatives. Adorama video, film and photography specialists will also be onsite to provide attendees with information on the latest acquisition technology and digital media accessories available, as well as to place orders for interested attendees. Those who place orders of $1,000 or more on products from participating manufacturers will receive a $100 Adorama gift card to be used towards a future purchase.



Details for the Adorama Post-NAB Event

This exclusive post-NAB event will take place at Adorama’s event space located at 55 West 17th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in New York City. Admission is free, with doors open to attendees between 1pm and 8pm on Thursday, May 9, 2013.



To set up a press briefing with a member of the Adorama team, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



*Adorama’s post-NAB event has no affiliation with the National Association of Broadcasters organization.



