Orad RealSet Augmented Reality and PowerWall Enhances RBC TV Production and On-Air Look

Russian 24-hour news channel shows its stunning new 3D graphics and 4K video wall



April 30, 2013 –Orad, a leading provider of video and broadcast graphic solutions, announced that RBC TV, Russia’s 24-hour news channel, enhanced its studio news production workflow with Orad’s RealSet Augmented Reality and PowerWall 4K resolution graphics. The combination facilitates a stunning new on-air look with rich graphics projected across 10 55” monitors.



The new Orad-driven workflow lets RBC TV display complex financial, electoral and numerical data as 3D virtual graphs with X and Y axes. The virtual graphs are inserted onto the set, providing viewers with real-time graphic visualization of the numerical data in a format that is much easier to read and digest. RBC TV also incorporates Orad’s Interact solution, controlling graphics for the augmented reality and video wall via an iPad.



“The ability to project data using 3D graphics is very exciting for RBC. It is also far more appealing for our viewers to see the complex information in an easy-to-read, aesthetically pleasing format,” comments Gleb Shagun, RBC TV’s chief producer. “The addition of 3D graphics along with virtual walls and augmented reality gives RBC a substantial edge over other 24-hour news broadcasters and puts us on the map as technical leaders and innovators in our field.”



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available on the website.



