Harmonic Simplifies Video Delivery for Leading Streaming Service

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 30, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today introduced predefined transcoding presets for its ProMedia(TM) Carbon file-based transcoder that efficiently transform video and audio content into media formats optimized for Netflix, the world's largest Internet television network.

"With its ability to store and recall parameters that assure transcoded content meets our stringent quality standards, Harmonic's ProMedia Carbon plays a significant role in the digital supply chains of our content and services partners," said Christopher Fetner, director of content partner operations at Netflix. "Collaborating with Harmonic on the new transcoding presets for ProMedia Carbon, we're able to ensure content operators have greater ease when delivering to Netflix."

Powered by Harmonic's Rhozet(R) technology, ProMedia Carbon facilitates the conversion of media content into a massive array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web, and mobile formats. The predefined transcoding presets designed specifically for Netflix include SD/HD and MPEG-2 I-Frame video formats at various frame rates, as well as stereo and 5.1 surround sound audio.

The robust ProMedia Carbon also handles a variety of critical operations including PAL/NTSC conversion, logo insertion, color space conversion, color correction, and closed-captions extraction. Through a user-friendly interface or API, operators have complete control over every aspect of the transcoding process. Content providers also have the flexibility to deploy ProMedia Carbon as a stand-alone application or as part of a scalable, multi-node, fully automated transcoding farm under the control of the Harmonic WFS(TM) file-based workflow engine.

"Service providers today receive content from a wide variety of sources in many different formats. The challenge is to align the format and quality of that content, making it ready for distribution through Netflix, as well as other over-the-top (OTT) video providers," said Yoav Derazon, director of product management for cloud services and transcoding at Harmonic. "ProMedia Carbon is one of the most ubiquitous transcoders on the market today, offering enhanced performance, efficiency, and scalability for the multiscreen environment. Leveraging our new predefined transcoding presets, new and existing ProMedia Carbon users can instantly create a consistent baseline format optimized for Netflix."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Rhozet(R) technology, ProMedia(TM) Carbon product, and WFS(TM) workflow engine. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that neither Rhozet technology, ProMedia Carbon products, nor WFS workflow engine meets some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as the assurance that transcoded content meets stringent quality standards, greater ease of content delivery, operator's complete control of the transcoding experience, and the flexibility of the deployment of ProMedia.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2012, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE -- Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.