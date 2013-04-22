WohlerCaption File-Based Captioning System Wins Coveted STAR Award at 2013 NAB Show

Turnkey Appliance Offers Simple, Low-Cost Solution for Multiplatform Delivery of Captioned Content

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 22, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that its new WohlerCaption(TM) appliance earned the prestigious STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award during the 2013 NAB Show. TV Technology's STAR Award honors and highlights the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. Fewer than 0.03 percent of the exhibited products are selected for the STAR Award by a judging panel consisting of TV Technology editors, columnists, and industry experts.

"The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals," said Tom Butts, TV Technology editor-in-chief. "Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut -- they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum."

WohlerCaption enables easy, cost-effective management and control of content with caption data prior to delivery via traditional or new services and platforms. The file-based captioning appliance gives broadcasters the ability to handle the insertion of SCC or other aligned caption data files into the VANC or VBI space, or to produce new ancillary outgoing files such as SMPTE-TT or SAMI files. Caption insertion and conversion can be performed with or without transcoding of the video essence when compatible video containers are used. Because WohlerCaption also operates across standards, it does away with expensive and time-consuming data stripping and caption reinsertion processes.

"Providing format-agnostic ancillary data management along with support for many worldwide caption standards, WohlerCaption offers a straightforward solution to existing and future caption challenges," said Carl J. Dempsey, president and CEO of Wohler Technologies. "We are delighted to be recognized for this technological achievement, delivered by our talented captioning division."

Further information on WohlerCaption soon will be available at www.wohler.com. Questions and comments should be directed to sales@radiantgrid.com.

Wohler's RadiantGrid technology is also available in application-specific appliances including WohlerConverter(TM), WohlerCoder(TM), and WohlerLoudness(TM). These Wohler solutions deliver an optimal balance of performance and speed to support multiplatform transcoding, transwrapping, and loudness correction for high-volume workflows while maintaining the highest quality standards.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) Intelligent Media Transformation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Dempsey_STAR_Award.zip

Photo caption: Wohler CEO Carl J. Dempsey accepts STAR Award at NAB Show