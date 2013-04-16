Clean Up Your Sandbox

SandboxCleaner looks for incompatible QuickTime components that are known to cause crashes with popular video and photo apps on the Mac

Puchheim, Germany – April 10, 2013 – No one likes a dirty sandbox, and no one likes when their Mac crashes. Solve both of these problems with Boinx Software’s brand newSandboxCleaner, a new utility app that will leave Mac’s nationwide running smooth as ever. When QuickTime components are incompatible with OS X sandboxing, problems, like crashing, with many popular video and photo apps ensue. SandboxCleaner helps users find and disable these components, nipping problems in the bud and keeping your system up and running without a hitch.

“Our users were experiencing baffling crashes with FotoMagico and iStopMotion,” recalls Oliver Breidenbach, founder and CEO at Boinx Software. “It took us quite a while to figure out what was wrong. When we finally identified the issue, we realized the only way to deal with it was to scan for problematic components and provide the user with suggestions on how to resolve these issues. We spent months collating data regarding issues with outdated or incompatible QuickTime components reported by our users. Now, users can perform scans with SandboxCleaner to clean up their Macs, making their lives a whole lot easier. These problems affect all sandboxed video and photo apps – not just ours – so we decided to provide this troubleshooting utility to all Mac users.”

Once SandboxCleaner detects a component known to cause problems, it helps the user figure out what to do. In some cases, it will tell the user if the vendor of the component is offering an update, which will resolve the issue once installed. Other times, it is best to uninstall the component using the Finder. An FAQ on the SandboxCleaner web page explains to users how to temporarily disable these problematic components. Then, the user should contact the corresponding vendor for further information. If you know of components that cause issues but are not reported or are experiencing any other problems with SandboxCleaner, simply notify Boinx via the Feedback Assistant. Everyone with a Mac running OS X 10.8 or higher should run SandboxCleaner.

SandboxCleaner Pricing and Availability

SandboxCleaner is available now for FREE via the Mac App Store.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac® platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion, available for Mac and iPad, is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time-lapse capture, used by many thousands of enthusiastic animators at home, in schools, in advertising agencies and professional animation studios. iStopMotion for the Mac was named one of the Best Apps of 2012 on the Mac App Store. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards – “Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner-up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner-up 2006” – is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre-built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s iPhone app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe for the iPad provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

