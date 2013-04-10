Digital Rapids Expands Award-Winning StreamZ Live Encoder Family with Trio of Powerful New Models

New StreamZ Live 4000EX, 6000EX and 8000EX target live and linear multiscreen, broadcast and converged applications

NAB Show, Las Vegas, Booth SL5624:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- is unveiling powerful new models in the company's award-winning StreamZ Live family of live encoders. Building on the superior multi-format flexibility, quality and reliability of the StreamZ Live series, the new additions include the StreamZ Live 4000EX for premium multiscreen applications; the StreamZ Live 6000EX for dedicated broadcast applications; and the StreamZ Live 8000EX for converged broadcast and multiscreen deployments.

The new StreamZ Live 4000EX multiscreen encoder combines the proven benefits of existing StreamZ Live models with increased fault-tolerant redundancy and expanded control capabilities for premium live and linear multiscreen encoding applications from IPTV and over-the-top (OTT) services to high-profile and mission-critical live streaming deployments. The StreamZ Live 4000EX features rich adaptive streaming format support for providing viewers with high-quality experiences on the broadest range of devices, from 'smart TVs' and desktop computers to tablets, game consoles and mobile phones.

Leveraging the flexible software architecture of the Kayak technology platform, the StreamZ Live 4000EX can be easily upgraded to support new features, formats and technologies as they emerge. Streams can be output in multiple formats simultaneously, with independent management of each output for exceptional control. Output profiles can be started, stopped and reconfigured separately without interrupting other concurrent outputs -- even those from the same input.

The StreamZ Live 4000EX can be managed and controlled through an intuitive web interface, optional touchscreen front-panel controls or through a new version of the scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software for multi-channel automation, scheduling, monitoring and failover. Its robust new hardware platform bolsters fault tolerance with features including redundant inputs and outputs, multiple network interfaces and redundant, hot-swappable power supplies.

Existing StreamZ Live models also continue to be available for professional live streaming and multiscreen applications not requiring the advanced redundancy and control capabilities of the 4000EX.

Convergence without Compromise

Simplifying the convergence of core television and multi-platform streaming operations now occurring within media enterprises, the StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated broadcast/multiscreen encoder combines all of the capabilities of the StreamZ Live 4000EX with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations. Reducing complexity and costs, the StreamZ Live 8000EX features simultaneous encoding for broadcast television (H.264 or MPEG-2) and adaptive bit rate streaming for multiscreen distribution -- all in a single 1RU encoder.

The new StreamZ Live 6000EX delivers the same robust, premium-quality broadcast encoding capabilities as its sibling 8000EX in a tailored configuration for dedicated broadcast, cable and satellite television applications.

All three new models offer a broad range of configuration options to match customer and project requirements. Units are available in single, dual and quad-channel input densities with input options including SDI, IP and ASI interfaces. The StreamZ Live 4000EX features IP outputs, while IP and ASI output options are available for the StreamZ Live 6000EX and 8000EX. The units are also easily field-upgradeable with expansion options including single-channel to dual-channel, SD-only to HD and more.

"The introduction of the StreamZ Live 4000EX, 6000EX and 8000EX rounds out our comprehensive range of high-quality live encoders with robust, application-tailored solutions for multiscreen, broadcast and combined deployments," said Tony Huang, Senior Product Manager, Broadcast and Live at Digital Rapids. "The expanded resilience, redundancy and control capabilities of the new models reflect the pivotal role that live and linear multiscreen delivery now play in media organizations' business strategies, while the StreamZ Live 8000EX directly addresses and simplifies the convergence of their multi-platform streaming initiatives into their core television operations."

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions is being showcased in booth number SL5624 at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

