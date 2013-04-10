Clear-Com Debuts Latest Matrix Frame for Eclipse HX Range at Prolight + Sound 2013

New HX-Delta Frame Offers High Performance Across Multiple Performance Spaces

Frankfurt, April 10,2013 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communications systems, will debut the newest addition to its line of Eclipse HX Digital Matrix Systems, the Eclipse HX-Delta Matrix Frame,at Prolight + Sound 2013 (Hall 8.0, Stand L51). The Eclipse HX-Delta offers the connectivity and high capacity of a larger matrix system in a 3RU frame, giving users more flexible installation options.

The cost-effective and compact Eclipse HX-Delta is optimal for installation across several areas of a large performance space or concert venue. It provides two CPU cards for redundant system control, with the option of up to four varied I/O frame cards and up to three interface modules in a 3RU frame. Instead of installing large system frames in just one location, the Eclipse HX-Delta gives users the option of building a distributed matrix system. This offers a more flexible workflow and permits shorter cable runs between system frames and intercom panels, cutting down on cabling costs.

“No other matrix line offers such a wide range of advanced control panels, intercom interfaces and system frames as the Eclipse HX,” says Stephen Sandford, Product Manager at Clear-Com. “With the addition of the Eclipse HX-Delta to the already extensive variety of Eclipse HX frames, Clear-Com provides users with a complete intercom solution for every type of live production.”

The HX-Delta interface cards provide users with a variety of connectivity options. The Eclipse HX-Delta frame uses all of the current Eclipse interface cards, such as the E-MADI64-HX 64 bi-directional channel card, the IVC-32-HX IP connection card and the E-Que Integra integrated wireless or E1/T1 trunking card, to name a few. In addition to the four interface card slots, the HX-Delta also provides three internal slots for interface modules. These allow the HX-Delta to integrate seamlessly with other third-party communication devices, such as telephones, two-way radios and camera intercoms.

The Eclipse HX systems, comprising the Eclipse HX-Omega, Eclipse HX-Median, Eclipse HX-PiCo and Eclipse HX-Delta matrices, along with the EHX Software, allow users to make system-wide changes rapidly. They also provide simplified setup, operation and administration as well as high system capacity for many audio and user connections. Clear-Com’s V-Series and iStation user panels, existing frame I/O cards and interfaces, are all compatible with the Eclipse HX range, providing a seamless and logical upgrade path for most existing Eclipse customers.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.