Wohler to Feature WohlerCaption at 2013 NAB Show

Turnkey Appliance Solution Offers Simple, Low-Cost Solution for Multiplatform Delivery of Captioned Content

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 7, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it will showcase the new WohlerCaption(TM) appliance at the 2013 NAB Show. This turnkey, closed-caption translation solution leverages Wohler's RadiantGrid technology to extract closed captioning from media sources and insert closed captioning back into the transcoded output file. As a result, broadcasters can easily and cost-effectively update content with caption data prior to delivery via traditional broadcast services or on new services and platforms.

"As broadcasters and other content providers deliver higher volumes of media over a greater variety of platforms, they face a greater challenge in ensuring that content incorporates closed-caption data in the appropriate structure," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "With support for a broad array of caption standards, WohlerCaption offers a straightforward solution to this challenge."

WohlerCaption offers the ability to handle the insertion of SCC or other aligned caption data files into the VANC or VBI space, or produce new ancillary outgoing files like SMPTE-TT or SAMI. Caption insertion and conversion can be done with or without transcoding of the video essence when using compatible video containers. Further, WohlerCaption offers both the capability to extract closed captioning from video containers and essences, and to insert closed captioning back into the transcoded output file. The solution provides ancillary data management that supports a variety of formats including: EIA-608, EIA-708, SCTE-20, SMPTE 328M, SMPTE 360M, VBI Line 21, SMPTE 334M, SMPTE 436M, XDS/Bar Data, CGMS-A, AFD, SMPTE-TT, SAMI, HCC, SCC, DFXP, and CaptionXML(TM).

Wohler also makes RadiantGrid technology available in other application-specific appliances including WohlerConverter(TM), WohlerCoder(TM), and WohlerLoudness(TM). WohlerConverter leverages Cinnafilm's award-winning Tachyon(TM) technology to power the industry's most robust transformation engine for file-based standards conversion and frame-rate conversion while transcoding. WohlerCoder is the intelligent file-based solution that performs grid-enabled transcoding with faster-than-real-time results, and WohlerLoudness(TM) offers file-based loudness correction with Linear Acoustic(R) AERO.file(R) technology. These Wohler solutions deliver an optimal balance of performance and speed to support multiplatform transcoding, transwrapping, and loudness correction for high-volume workflows while maintaining the highest-quality standards.

WohlerCaption will be featured in the Wohler booth, N3729, at the 2013 NAB Show. Further information about Wohler's entire product line is available online at www.wohler.com.

