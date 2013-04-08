Camera Corps to Debut Q-Ball Compatibility with Vinten Radamec CP4 Control System at 2013 NAB Show

Vitec Videocom Companies Offer Integrated Robotics, Appealing to Wider User Base

LAS VEGAS — Camera Corps and Vinten Radamec, Vitec Group Companies, are pleased to announce that they will demonstrate compatibility between their popular Camera Corps Q-Ball robotic camera system and the Vinten Radamec® CP4 control system at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth C6032). Q-Ball offers a robust, high-level mini-cam system with excellent performance in the most demanding remote camera applications. Compatibility with the new CP4 control system offers users enhanced camera options for new and existing installations.

New to the market, the CP4 control system is a straightforward control system that is ideal for use with small, robotic camera heads. Utilizing flexible Ethernet network architecture, the CP4 has a unique Windows-based, touch-screen user interface that can be configured to control up to four camera heads and store up to 40 pre-set shots. The desktop system is easy to upgrade to include a user-configurable option, with the capability of controlling up to eight heads and 200 pre-set shots. Competitively priced, it meets the needs of operators regardless of their level or robotics knowledge, as the CP4 is easy to use, install and maintain.

“We are very pleased to offer compatibility between our Q-Ball robotic cameras and the CP4 control system from Vinten Radamec,” says Jim Daniels, technical director, Camera Corps. “Q-Ball delivers value-added functionality to any video application requiring a camera position that may be impractical for a user to operate in remote or hard-to-reach location or where a camera operator would simply be too intrusive. These additional camera positions are remotely controlled by operators, economically extending the production options for a program. Both the Q-Ball and the CP4 are renowned for their simplicity of use. The collaboration with Vinten Radamec’s engineering team has resulted in a great way of enhancing the viewer’s experience, delivering new programming opportunities for stations and studios by connecting the Q-Ball to the CP4 control system.”

Q-Ball is Camera Corps’ ultra-compact, weatherproof, HD/SD remotely controlled camera. It features an integral 10-times-zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust 115 mm-diameter aluminum sphere, it has a two-megapixel CMOS sensor and is capable of operating in daylight or infrared illumination. Q-Ball delivers 1080i/720p high definition or 625/525 standard definition imagery at 50- or 59.94-Hz refresh rates. As an all-in-one system, when used with the Q-Ball, the CP4 will provide users with smooth camera control, including pan, tilt, zoom and focus functions of the camera and lens.

About Camera Corps Ltd.

Camera Corps Ltd. is a leading innovator of specialty remote cameras, tracking systems and camera support systems. A Vitec Group Company, Camera Corps is recognized for the development and manufacture of bespoke camera systems, such as the Q-Ball. Camera Corps got its start developing customized camera solutions for its rental clients, and evolved into a full-time developer of innovative specialty camera systems. Today, the company’s solutions are employed worldwide by leading broadcasters looking to capture sports, entertainment and reality TV performances from unique and often previously unattainable angles. For more information, visit http://www.cameracorps.co.uk.

About Vinten Radamec

Vinten Radamec is a leading provider of robotic camera support systems offering engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Its extensive range of products includes robotic heads, pedestals and controllers suitable for studio, OB and legislative environments. Recognised for some of the most innovative broadcast robotics in the world, Vinten Radamec has a worldwide customer support network and distribution infrastructure, and an industry leading research and development programme.

Vinten Radamec solutions take a seamless role in the broader automated environment and thereby increase the flexibility of systems to take advantage of the economic and operational benefits of robotic cameras.

®Vinten Radamec Broadcast Robotics is a registered trademark of The Vitec Group plc.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.