STUDIO TECHNOLOGIES DEBUTS LIVE-LINK REMOTE CAMERA INTERFACE SYSTEM FOR 4K PRODUCTION AT THE 2013 NAB SHOW

New System Streamlines the Future of 4K Capture

Las Vegas, APRIL 5, 2013 – Studio Technologies Inc., the manufacturer of tailored high-performance audio, video and fiber-optic products for the professional audio, installation and broadcast markets, will debut the Live-Link 07X-series of remote camera interface systems at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth C5449). Purpose built to accommodate the technical requirements for emerging 4K-based broadcast production workflows and camera systems, the 07X-series is ideally suited for live sports and event productions. This newest member of the Live-Link family delivers all the power and flexibility of the standard Live-Link system, along with the unique resources required by broadcasters seeking a 4K solution. The camera end unit features four 3G-SDI-compatible inputs to accommodate data-intensive 4K digital video streams and an additional 3G/HD/SD-SDI input for an alternate digital video stream. The camera end unit also includes a 3G/HD/SD-SDI return from the control room unit for confidence monitoring. All signals are transported using just two strands of single-mode fiber, one each for signals in each direction.

“As the broadcast community enters the age of 4K video capture, one of the first applications of the technology is with live sports and event coverage,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “The technology allows for super slow motion clarity and crystal clear close-up shots for multiple angle instant replays. To accommodate this new technical direction, we took our existing Live-Link systems and added four time-aligned 3G-SDI paths to handle the four-quadrant 4K video signal. This means a camera crew can enjoy all the benefits of the Live-Link family of products, including quick, straightforward and reliable system deployment, and apply it to the new 4K production environment. The Live-Link 07X systems are camera agnostic and are directly compatible with several manufacturer’s products. As 4K production matures and different cameras and processing equipment are introduced to the market, the new Live-Link system will remain a valuable part of the 4K production environment.”

The Live-Link 07X-series is designed to make 4K camera location deployment quick and easy. It is a complete solution for transporting 4K and monitoring video, on-air audio, intercom and IFB communications, and data between the camera position in the field and a production vehicle or studio. Operating over two strands of single-mode fiber-optic cable makes interconnecting the units very simple. The camera side offers four analog mic/line sends (camera to control room) with selectable gain and 48 volt phantom power, along with two analog audio returns (control room to camera). The Live-Link system also incorporates a 2-channel IFB output (on the camera side) and two 4-wire interfaces (on the control room unit) that transitions to a 2-channel party-line intercom circuit on the camera end. The party-line “comms” system features an auto nulling function that leads to great audio quality. Both the party-line intercom and IFB outputs provide DC power to support industry-standard user devices. In addition, the system includes 10/100 Ethernet, RS-232, RS-422 data transport as well as support for GPI/GPO control signals.

Users can deploy a Live-Link system in essentially the time required to deploy the single-mode fiber-optic cable between the camera location and the truck or studio location. Fiber runs up to 10 km can easily be supported. Power for the Live-Link units can be provided by mains-powered 12 volt DC supplies or using broadcast-standard rechargeable batteries.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. The company was founded in 1978 with a commitment to design and manufacture dependable, individualized solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader that has never wavered from its individualized design pledge. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, broadcast support, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, loudspeaker monitor control systems and sound pressure level monitor systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.comor call 847.676.9177.