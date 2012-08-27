Keep Your Phantom Workflow Efficient with Assimilate Scratch and Moviola!

Make sure you’re not wasting any time, bandwidth or storage on set with Phantom, Assimilate Scratch, and a free webinar from Moviola!



With digital workflows, it’s becoming increasingly important to know how to streamline your work on set. In comes the Phantom camera and Assimilate Scratch. Moviola has announced a free, live webinar airing at 10:00 AM on August 30th to discuss different workflows involving these two technologies. Viewers will learn how to prep your camera for production, manage and capture data, and post-production workflows including dailies and final delivery.



And if that wasn’t enough to bring you in, Gold Sponsor Assimilate is giving away a copy of Assimilate’s Scratch lab to one lucky attendee. The industry’s premier conform and color grading system designed to meet the needs of day to day digital file workflows, that’s a prize valued at nearly $5,000!



Presenter Graham Austin has been at the forefront of Digital Acquisition using the latest camera technologies for over twenty years. A veteran of the production and post-production industry in South Africa, Graham has provided post-production management to a number of independent feature films including "Florida Road" and "Charlie", the first 24P HD feature to be shot in South Africa.



To see a preview and register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/phantom-camera-on-set-workflows-using-assimilate-scratch/



To view the entire filmmaking training catalogue, including free live webinars, on-demand webinars and 5-step tutorials, please visit:http://www.moviola.com/



About Moviola



Established in 1923, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. We now offer a full service non-linear rental division with 24/7 tech and workflow design support and consultation; a camera rental house; tape and solid state media sales; production office space for filmmakers in Hollywood and New York; online training via our free live webinars, on-demand webinars, ebooks, podcasts, blog articles and mobile apps; and an on-site training center specializing in AVID, ACSR, Adobe Premiere, After Effects, editorial and post production training. We are the only training center in Southern California certified to teach Adobe Premiere, and the only location outside of AVID to teach ACSR certification. http://www.moviola.com