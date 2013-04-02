Digital Alert Systems to Provide Live Demonstrations of Canadian Bilingual Emergency Alert Service at the 2013 NAB Show

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- April 2, 2013 -- Digital Alert Systems today announced that, at the 2013 NAB Show, it will provide a live demonstration of Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination (NAAD) System, to highlight bilingual visual and audio presentation of emergency alerts by the DASDEC(TM)-II emergency notification platform. With full support for Canada's unique Common Alerting Protocol messaging profile (CAP-CP), the DASDEC emergency messaging platform is the first broadcast alert solution to provide comprehensive support for NAAD requirements.

Operated by Pelmorex Communications, the NAAD system provides Canadian government agencies with tools to issue public safety messages using the CAP-CP. The NAAD system validates, authenticates, and aggregates alert messages into a data stream, which it distributes over the Internet and by satellite to ensure coverage across Canada. The DASDEC-II monitors the NAAD system for alert messages and allows radio and television broadcasters to select emergency event types and the appropriate broadcast language, French or English.

During the NAB Show demonstration, the DASDEC platform and MultiPlayer(TM) EAS audio player and program switcher will receive bilingual alert messages initiated by Pelmorex and Canadian provincial officials. A simulated broadcast environment will allow the system to forward these alert messages using the highest quality English and French-Canadian text-to-speech capabilities currently available.

Live demonstrations are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at booth C2644 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Representatives from Pelmorex will be on hand to answer questions and provide a demonstration of Canadian alert origination tools. The DASDEC platform will continuously monitor the Pelmorex NAAD system for alerts from Environment Canada and other Canadian sources throughout the show.

