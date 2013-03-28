Riedel Digital Matrix and Wireless Intercoms Enable Flexible, Clear Communications at Pershing Square Signature Center

GLENDALE, Calif. -- March 28, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that New York City's Signature Theatre Company has installed a Riedel digital intercom system at the Pershing Square Signature Center, the company's Frank Gehry-designed home situated off-Broadway on 42nd Street. The installation includes the Riedel Artist digital intercom matrix and Acrobat Digital Wireless Intercom system, which unite to provide a flexible platform for broadcast-audio-quality communications throughout the facility.

"Riedel's digital intercom products give us the quality and versatility that is critical for productions in a modern theater environment," said Graham Johnson, sound, video, and communications supervisor at Signature Theatre Company. "Not only is the ability to communicate essential to the production, but it is also critical to the safety of our staff and performers. The Riedel systems have surpassed our expectations in every way."

The facility's Artist systems feature a distributed masterless system architecture that significantly reduces wiring, making it easy and cost-effective for users to configure intercom panels and partylines to meet current production requirements at the center's three theaters: the Linney, the Diamond, and the Griffin. For each theater, engineers have created stage manager stations comprised of Artist 1000 Series control key-panels packaged into flight cases. Access plates throughout the building provide connections for both Artist control panels and Performer digital partylines, which are routed via a central patch bay.

The theater company uses an Acrobat CC-60 cell controller to support 16 wireless beltpacks. In addition, 24 Acrobat CA-6 cell antenna units installed at the Pershing Square Signature Center ensure complete coverage of the building with seamless hand-over between the antennas' cells, providing intercom communications with consistently high audio quality regardless of users' location. The Acrobat system is optimized for both partyline and point-to-point communications and provides digital audio quality without interfering with UHF radio microphones or in-ear monitors.

Additional information about Riedel Communications, the company's Artist digital intercom matrix, and the Acrobat digital wireless system is available at www.riedel.net.

About Signature Theatre

Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre exists to honor and celebrate the playwright. Signature makes an extended commitment to a playwright's body of work, and during this journey, the writer is engaged in every aspect of the creative process. Signature is the first theatre company to devote an entire season to the work of a single playwright, including re-examinations of past writings as well as New York and world premieres. By championing in-depth explorations of a living playwright's body of work, the Company delivers an intimate and immersive journey into the playwright's singular vision.

Signature has presented entire seasons of the work of Edward Albee, Lee Blessing, Horton Foote, Maria Irene Fornes, Athol Fugard, John Guare, David Henry Hwang, Bill Irwin, Adrienne Kennedy, Tony Kushner, Romulus Linney, Charles Mee, Arthur Miller, the Negro Ensemble Company, Sam Shepard, Paula Vogel, August Wilson and Lanford Wilson. At The Pershing Square Signature Center, the Company's expanded programming includes: Residency One, the continuation of Signature's core program which provides audiences with an immersive exploration of the work of a singular playwright; Residency Five, which provides five-year residencies for multiple playwrights, guaranteeing three full productions of new work over the course of each playwright's residency; and the Legacy Program, which honors the lifetime achievement of playwrights who have previously been in residence at Signature through the production of a premiere or earlier play.

Signature, its productions and its resident writers have been recognized with a Pulitzer Prize, fourteen Lucille Lortel Awards, sixteen Obie Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and twenty-two AUDELCO Awards, among many other distinctions. The National Theatre Conference recognized the company as the 2003 Outstanding National Theatre of the Year. For more information on Signature please visit us on-line at signaturetheatre.org.

About The Pershing Square Signature Theatre

The Pershing Square Signature Center is the permanent home of Signature Theatre. Spanning an entire city block at 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenue, the Frank Gehry-designed Pershing Square Signature Center features three intimate theatres, a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, and a public café, bar and bookstore and serves as both a theatre community hub and neighborhood destination. Working hand-in-hand with Signature leadership and architect of record H3 Hardy Collaboration Architecture LLC, Gehry's design is carefully calibrated to foster interaction among playwrights, artistic collaborators and the public. The Pershing Square Signature Center has allowed the Company to expand and enhance its programming, introduce new initiatives, and build audiences. The Center serves as an ongoing artistic home for all of the Company's Playwrights-in-Residence, fostering a dynamic creative community where playwrights engage directly with audiences and one another.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

