Take the Hassle out of Green Screen with Moviola

Bad green screen work is, well, bad. Make yours good with a free webinar from Moviola.

Green screen has become accessible to everyone with improvements to digital technology. New cameras, NLE edit systems, and finishing software have made it incredibly easy to composite your footage. But you still need to know what you’re doing or you’ll end up with bad footage in compositing, or good footage and bad compositing. Moviola has announced a free live webinar on March 26th at 11:30 AM PST, to help you deal with just that. The webinar will go over basic shooting and lighting techniques for production, as well as compositing styles for keying out and layering your footage in post. Viewers will walk away with a better understanding of green screen technique, and a good foothold on how to approach a visual effects heavy project.Presenter Brad Wright has developed software for 21 years. In 2003, he founded DVDxDV a software company focused on the professional video market. For the last 6 years, Brad has focused on perfecting the chroma keying/Green Screen process. Brad's software products have been used by NBC, CBS, ABC, Disney, NASA, ESPN, CNN, Sony Pictures and more.To register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/shooting-and-compositing-green-screen/

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.About MoviolaEstablished in 1919, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. Changing with the times, we now offer a full service non-linear editing rental division with 24/7 workflow design and technical support, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our established training division offers leading edge onsite and online training for filmmakers, with weekly live webinars and a vast library of professional on demand training.