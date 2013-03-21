Snell Launches Luna Series of High-Density Router Control Panels

New Panels Feature Ultra-Shallow Mount Depth and Flexible Power Options for OB Installations

READING, U.K. -- March 21, 2013 -- Snell today announced the launch of the Luna Series of 1RU router control panels, including four LED models and two LCD models. Featuring an ultra-shallow rack mount depth of less than 2 inches (50 mm), the Luna panels can be powered from an external +12V DC supply -- making them ideal for OB trucks or other installations where space and power are at a premium.

"At a quarter of the depth of similar systems and with the industry's most flexible power options, the new Luna Series is an important addition to Snell's versatile family of control panels," said Kim Francis, senior product manager at Snell. "Like our other panels, the Luna Series is designed to meet the exacting requirements for hardware control panels in simple or complex routing systems."

Compatible with all current Snell routers and soft panels, the Luna Series offers maximum flexibility for broadcast operations and users. The LED panels in the Luna Series include a high-density version with 78 button keys, 72 of which can be configured as source or destination keys for increased flexibility. The LCD panels include a rotary encoder control knob for user-friendly "paging."

With all Luna panels, users have the freedom to configure each keypad layout to match a specific application exactly, and each button can be color-coded to identify easily groups of buttons or specific functions -- driving greater efficiency while saving both time and money.

Each panel in the Luna Series can be powered in one of three ways: mains power via a 12V DC external converter, direct from a 12V DC supply such as a battery, or POE (Power Over Ethernet), which is becoming more widely adopted because it reduces the number of cables required for the installation.

More information about the Luna Series and Snell's full Broadcast Infrastructure product line is available online at www.snellgroup.com.

