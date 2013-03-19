Recent Consumer Survey Shows 75 Percent of Pay-TV Subscribers Highly Likely to Use Multiscreen Live Linear Service

New Study by The Diffusion Group and iStreamPlanet Reveals High Revenue Potential in Streaming Live Linear Channels to Multiple Devices

LAS VEGAS -- March 19, 2013 -- iStreamPlanet, a leading provider of live event and live linear streaming video solutions, today released the findings of a recent consumer survey it performed with The Diffusion Group (TDG), a research and advisory firm focused on the evolving broadband media ecosystem. The survey reveals the high value viewers place on live and live linear streaming video, resulting in a growing opportunity for content owners and distributors. Key findings point to strong consumer receptiveness to having access to multiscreen live linear content, and also indicate improving consumer perceptions, increasing consumer value, and potential for driving significant revenue.

In January, TDG queried 1,000 U.S. adult broadband users -- 950 of which were pay-TV subscribers -- about their use and perceptions of accessing live linear video on Internet-connected devices. Among the telling results: 75 percent of pay-TV subscribers were highly likely to use multiscreen live linear services if offered by their operator. What's more, 49 percent also said that if their current pay-TV operator offered on-demand access but not live access on Internet-connected devices, and they could get such a package elsewhere at the same price, then they would definitely switch. The implication is that live linear TV Everywhere promotes retention and decreases churn, and that offering a live linear TV Everywhere service could help bring back some of the subscribers that operators have lost in the last few years.

"TDG fields numerous research projects each year, testing a variety of new applications and services, but it's unusual to see such a strong, positive consumer reaction as we did in this survey," said Michael Greeson, founding partner and director of consumer research at The Diffusion Group. "This survey is further evidence that the time is now for content providers to start deploying live linear streaming broadcasts to all devices, or risk losing subscribers who are looking for this level of connected media from their pay TV operator."

The survey also found that multiscreen live linear services could not only generate new revenue from digital advertising, but might also bring content distributors significant additional subscriber revenues. Half of survey respondents said they were likely to sign up for a service priced at $10 per month, and 60 percent were likely to sign up for the service if it were priced at $5 per month.

When asked whether they would sign up for a pay-TV service that included multiscreen live linear access, 30 percent of those without a pay-TV subscription said they were likely or highly likely to do so. Among those who do have a subscription, 49 percent said they would definitely watch live linear content on their Internet-connected devices if the service were offered as part of their regular pay-TV service (at no extra charge).

"Multiscreen live video and live linear channels are critical to meeting consumer expectations," said Robin Cole, vice president of product and services for iStreamPlanet. "We are seeing this demand firsthand in the evolving business needs of our customers. Our goal at iStreamPlanet is to remove the technological barriers by providing a cost-effective and scalable solution to deliver live TV Everywhere experiences."

The survey findings are detailed in a white paper available for download at http://www.istreamplanet.com/multiscreen-whitepaper/.

