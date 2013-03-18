NAB 2013: New Orad HDVG4 Platform Raises the Bar for Graphics Performance

Las Vegas, NV — March 18, 2013 –Orad, leader in broadcast graphics, today announced the debut of its next-generation video graphics platform, the HDVG4, at the NAB exhibition held in Las Vegas, NV from April 8th through 11th (booth SL5709).

Powered by a 64-bit operating system and a native 64-bit rendering engine, the HDVG4 platform is a landmark solution offering broadcasters unrivalled graphics and video capabilities.

In addition to supporting all HD and SD formats, HDVG4 offers native support for 3G / 1080p signals, with flexible, multiple video output configurations. “HDVG4 sets new standards in terms of real-time graphics performance and capabilities,” commented Avi Sharir, president and CEO of Orad. “The HDVG4 is a flexible platform that supports Orad’s entire range of real-time graphics solutions. For example, the HDVG4 could be configured for up to eight 1080p outputs or up to 16 1080i outputs. This is an ideal setup for video wall presentations, generating an extremely high resolution image from a single box.” The high-performance HDVG4 solution can manage the most demanding image requirements with flawless output results without any tearing or pixelization.

“HDVG4 is the third generation of our rendering platform. During the extensive, three-year R&D period, we paid a lot of attention to our customer’s requirements and addressed them in the design,” adds Mr. Sharir. “One such request was to address the growing need to support IP-based workflows. Therefore, in addition to supporting standard SDI signal, we designed the HDVG4 to produce an IP stream output that could be distributed to websites, tablets and other devices.”

Another major feature of the HDVG4 is its multi-channel output configuration. It is common for broadcasters to distribute content in multiple formats and resolutions. The HDVG4 is designed to meet this challenge. For example, a single HDVG4 box can generate 4K signal as well as HD 1080i, SD and IP stream output, automatically taking into account the different aspect ratios and formats.

Based on a completely new design of Orad’s I/O board, the HDVG4 can handle up to 16 live HD video inputs, retaining a constant two-frame delay regardless of the number of video inputs used. The HDVG4′s built-in clip store facilitates multiple video clips playback, supporting all commonly used video codecs.

Like its predecessor, the HDVG4 is designed to meet the specific needs of the broadcast market. As such, it offers a highly stable rendering environment that runs on the virus-free Linux operating system. For redundancy, HDVG4 offers hot, swappable dual power supply, mechanical and software bypass, and a RAID-based system disk, SNMP monitoring, and more.

Orad’s VP of R&D, Mr. Andrew Wojdala, will be presenting the HDVG4 and its features in a webinar on March 28th. For more details and registration, please go to:http://www.orad.tv/hdvg4-seminar.

The Orad HDVG4 and other live graphics broadcast solutions will be on display at the NAB 2013 exhibition held in Las Vegas from April 8th through 11th (stand SL5709). To book a private appointment, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com or attend the Orad Press Briefing on Monday, April 8th, at 4:00PM in Room N242.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

