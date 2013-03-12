Adorama Introduces Flashpoint Swivi HD DSLR LCD Universal Foldable Viewfinder Version II with 3.0X Magnification

New York, NY – March 12, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, and a leading destination for iPhone photo specialty accessories, has begun selling the Flashpoint Swivi HD DSLR LCD Universal Foldable Viewfinder Version II with 3.0X Magnification (Flashpoint Swivi). Designed for use with DSLR cameras and essential for shooting video in daylight, the Flashpoint Swivi is a professional LCD Viewfinder loupe that provides a clear, magnified view of the camera LCD.



Viewfinders are designed to help shooters find the perfect focus and exposure. With the Flashpoint Swivi, users can magnify the camera’s image, getting a much clearer view of the frame, making it easier to confirm that the subject is in focus. The Flashpoint Swivi provides two viewing modes: Magnification Mode, which provides a 3x view of the LCD via a focusable lens, and Standard Mode, accessible by simply flipping up the eyepiece, which hoods the direct view of the LCD from sunlight. The Swivi Viewfinder also features a comfortable rubber eyecup, which can be easily rotated to suit left or right eye shooting.



Flashpoint Swivi Key Features

• Two framing modes, 3x Magnification and Standard (1:1), can take pictures quickly

• Easy to install and remove with adjustable frame and mounting plate; swivel screen friendly

• Supports 3″ LCD with ratio 4:3, compatible for LCD with ratio 3:2; eye-shutter ready

3x optical magnification lets shooters observe details more clearly

• Well-sealed hood blocks out the light while magnifying the frame for accurate color and focusing

• Mounting plate makes it easy to install and remove; the eyepiece shutter also ensures the safety of LCD in sunlight



The Swivi viewfinder loupe attaches to the camera using a mounting plate and fits on most DSLR cameras with a 3″ LCD. Its brackets are specifically designed to adjust to fit a variety of different cameras. Users can learn how to properly monitor a shot using accessories like the Flashpoint Swivi in AdoramaTV presents DSLR | Video Tips with Richard Harrington: Better Monitoring Tips For Perfectly Exposed and Focused Videos.



Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint Swivi HD DSLR LCD Universal Foldable Viewfinder Version II retails at the special rebate price of 120 USD (regularly 150 USD). It is available online at www.adorama.com or at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.



The Flashpoint Swivi HD ships with:

• Viewfinder

• Eyecup

• Magnifying lens

• Neck lanyard



Flashpoint is Adorama’s in-house brand, featuring high quality photo and video accessories and gear, such as the Flashpoint Swivi LCD Viewfinder, at price points lower than competing name brands like Hoodman and Zacuto.



