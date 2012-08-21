Tiffen Covers the Press Photographers Who Cover the London 2012 Games

Hauppauge, New York – August 21, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce that the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) chose to supply the 4,000 Official Press Photographers covering the London 2012 Olympic Games with Tiffen’s highly popular Domke PhoTOGS Vests. When LOCOG was looking for a supplier of photographers’ vests, they naturally turned to The Tiffen Company and chose the Domke PhoTOGS Vest, the vest of choice for so many press photographers throughout the world. Put to the test during the world’s most-watched sporting event, the Domke PhoTOGS Vest earned a gold medal of its own, proving through its versatility and durability that it was more than capable of helping photographers catch every action-packed moment of the 2012 London Olympic Games.



“The London 2012 Olympic Games were filled with so many memorable moments, from winning Olympic Gold to setting new world records, and capturing these moments is paramount for a photojournalist,” said Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “We’re thrilled that the Domke PhoTOGS vest was selected as the photographers’ vest supplied by LOCOG for the Games. The flexibility of the vest lends itself to quick, fluid movements, and an array of pockets means camera accessories are readily accessible, making the task of capturing moments that happen in the blink-of-an-eye easier than ever.”



The number one choice of the White House News Photographers Association, Domke has carved its path as the go-to source of photo gear and accessories for photojournalists worldwide, officially securing its gold-medal status in the realm of sporting photography. The Domke PhoTOGS Vest is made of 100% machine-washable cotton, with cotton mesh panels at yoke and back to provide cooling ventilation. The vest is full-cut for comfort and practicality, and has 18 pockets in all, consisting of cargo pockets, pockets with weather-tight zipper closures, huge back pockets and pen/pencil pockets. The removable press pass holder ensures photojournalists will never be caught without proper and necessary identification.



Domke PhoTOGS Vest Specifications

• 100% machine-washable cotton, pigment-dyed for the popular “stonewashed” look

• Cotton mesh panels at yoke and back provide cooling ventilation

• Shoulders are padded and quilted

• Full-cut for comfort and practicality

• Raised and padded collar for extra comfort

• Size adjustment tabs

• Heavy-duty double-pull zipper provides an adjustable closure for greater comfort

• Removable press pass/ID holder

• 18 Pockets

• Cargo pockets are lined with waterproof nylon

• Pockets with weather-tight zipper closures

• Huge back pockets

• Pen/pencil pockets

• Roomy hand warmer pockets



Available in sizes: Small – XXL



About Domke

Domke bags have been the premier choice for photographers and videographers since 1975, when Jim Domke created the original Domke bag, designed specifically for the needs of a photojournalist on the go. Now, more than 30 years later, the Domke line of products includes Domke Classic Bags, backpacks, camera satchels, J-Series Camera Bags, accessory bags, padded inserts, add-on pouches, accessories, vests, jackets and the RuggedWear line of products. Domke produces the official bag of the White House News Photographers Association. The majority of Domke bags and products are made in America of the highest-quality materials.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



