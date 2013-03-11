du and Visual Unity Partner to Deliver Turnkey Solutions to Middle East Broadcasters

The UAE’s integrated telecom service provider – du, and leading international Multiscreen Solution Provider - Visual Unity, announced signing a strategic partnership agreement in order to extend service offering and experience to a wider broadcast industry customer base in the UAE.

This agreement will enable du to strengthen its position as the preferred provider of content delivery solutions for Middle East broadcasters by offering them end-to-end delivery solutions to execute their online strategy.

Under the terms of the agreement, du will resell Visual Unity services as part of an integrated solution together with its connectivity, satellite, playout and content delivery network (CDN) capabilities. du’s extensive experience and strength in satellite and CDN delivery, combined with Visual Unity’s vuMedia™ solution and experience in broadcast system integration, will ensure that du’s current and new broadcast customers can look to the telecom as a single provider offering an end-to-end content delivery platform. With Visual Unity’s Broadcast System Integration and Multiscreen Solution, du customers will now have further visibility and control of their end to end content delivery flow.

Farid Faraidooni, Chief Commercial officer, du, says: “Ever since we took ownership of the Samacom teleport in 2007, we have established ourselves as a market leader in satellite services. While we are emphasizing our position as a satellite service provider, we are undertaking several initiatives to address the complete set of functionalities required by our broadcast customers, by taking away the heavy lifting and investment to fit content to multiple devices. This will allow them to concentrate on their core business - content. Our partnership with Visual Unity is a proof of this commitment.”

Gabriel Dusil, Vice President Marketing and Corporate Strategy, Visual Unity, says: “Through this strategic partnership with du, we are able to extend our existing turnkey systems and solutions to a wider number of customers across the Middle East region. Visual Unity has over twenty years of experience in designing such systems, and we are confident that, with du’s infrastructure and connectivity, we will be able to grow together to better service the needs of broadcasters across the region.”

du is one of the largest satellite service providers in the region, currently serving over 270 channels and more than 60 broadcasters. Extending its scope to the digital realm, du successfully launched its Content Delivery Network (CDN) offering in 2011 and is today delivering Middle Eastern broadcasters’ content over the web through a secure cloud-based delivery network. The World Teleport Association’s (WTA) ranking of the Top Teleport Operators of 2012 has UAE-based du in the top 20 of its three listings. The WTA’s listing has du positioned at the 8th, 13th and 19th in the Top Twenty, Fast Twenty and Global Top Twenty categories respecitively.

The both companies will showcase their solutions at CABSAT, the biggest broadcast exhibition in the Middle East 12th – 14th March in Dubai, du - Hall 4 stand No.D4-10, Visual Unity - Hall 8 stand No.E8-22.

About du

We opened for business in 2006. We offer mobile and fixed telephony, broadband connectivity and IPTV services to individuals, homes and businesses. We also provide carrier services for businesses and satellite up/downlink services for TV broadcasters.

As a rapidly-growing enterprise, we have a team of experts working to enhance and expand our bouquet of service offerings. Our people come from over 60 countries - we mirror the rich cultural diversity of our nation, while being able to serve our customers in a variety of languages.

Over 50% of our senior management team and customer-facing employees are UAE nationals, and we remain committed to providing fulfilling opportunities for quality talent in a cosmopolitan working environment.

By the end of 2012, more than 6.45 million people and over 50,000 businesses have chosen to use our services. In a survey conducted by ARC Chart, we were named the Best Mobile Broadband Network 2012 in the Middle East and Africa region. We also ranked first in MENA’s Standard & Poor/Hawkamah Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Index in 2011.

du is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 20.081 percent by Mubadala Development Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates Communications and Technology LLC and the remaining stake by public shareholders. du is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and trades under the name ‘du’.



About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content. Our clients can measure, analyze and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content.



Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

