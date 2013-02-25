Digital Rapids Encoding Solutions Power e-Entertainment IPTV and Multiscreen Video Service for CAT Telecom

Hong Kong:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that CAT Telecom Public Company Limited (CAT), Thailand's leading provider of domestic and international telecommunications services, has selected a range of Digital Rapids encoding systems and the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software to transform content for live and on-demand delivery through CAT's new e-Entertainment IPTV and multiscreen video service.

The CAT e-Entertainment service gives participating content providers a complete platform -- including ingest, encoding, delivery and middleware -- for creating and delivering their content to viewers across a broad range of IP-based viewing platforms. The Digital Rapids encoders transform each source video feed into multiple simultaneous outputs for IPTV multicast; over-the-top (OTT) delivery to set-top boxes (STBs); and mobile and Web streaming. The enterprise-class Broadcast Manager software provides centralized management, monitoring and automation of the encoders.

The systems were supplied by integrator Digital Media Interface Co., Ltd. (DMI). "Digital Rapids systems provide a flexible solution for CAT's entertainment applications, enabling the most efficient and dynamic use of both 'traditional' IPTV and OTT networks," said Wongthep Silapawetin, Vice President of DMI. "We trust Digital Rapids as the key encoding solution for both live and on-demand service delivery."

"We're delighted that our encoding and management solutions have been chosen to power this important initiative for CAT Telecom," said Clive Vickery, Managing Director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "The outstanding quality and flexible, concurrent output capabilities of our solutions are ideal for engaging audiences across the broadest range of viewing platforms, and CAT's use of our systems for their e-Entertainment offering is an excellent example of the multiscreen versatility and efficiency we bring to content owners and services providers."

Digital Rapids encoders provide superior quality, outstanding reliability and flexible, multiscreen output format support for audience-expanding live and on-demand viewing experiences. Powering applications from online and mobile video to over-the-top (OTT) services and IPTV, Digital Rapids encoders' rich output capabilities and adaptive streaming support are ideal for capitalising on today's lucrative multiscreen content distribution opportunities, enabling content and rights owners to reach viewers on devices from tablets and mobile phones to game consoles, PCs and 'smart' TVs. The Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software streamlines multi-channel operations and bolsters reliability with enterprise-class management, automation, scheduling, remote monitoring and fault tolerance.

The complete range of Digital Rapids media transformation and workflow solutions will be showcased in booth number SL5624 at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.