never.no Integrates With Hybrid TV's Virtual Set and Augmented Reality Technology

OSLO, Norway -- Feb. 19, 2013 -- Social TV pioneer never.no today announced that it has partnered with Hybrid TV, a leading provider of virtual set and augmented reality technology, to offer integrated interactive television solutions to the broadcast industry. The two companies' joint capabilities allow broadcasters to combine robust production technology with the power of Social TV and viewer participation.

"Real-time viewer interaction is the perfect content for virtual set and augmented reality applications," said never.no CEO Lars Lauritzsen. "By adding Hybrid TV to our growing list of integrated partners, we're extending our Social TV capabilities to an even greater number of broadcasters."

never.no's Interactivity Suite (IS) integrates with Hybrid TV's virtual set and augmented reality technology to allow an audience to participate with a program in real time via second-screen devices. Social media content, such as audience tweets and Facebook comments, is moderated using never.no's cloud-based technology. It can be harvested from the broadcaster's Twitter account or Facebook page and effortlessly ingested directly into Hybrid TV's virtual set, where it is displayed by multiple real-time graphics formats such as virtual video screens, social tickers, automatic graphic pop-ups, 3D shapes, and touch screens. Broadcasters can also use never.no's real-time polling feature to engage the audience with the broadcast content, and then enrich the program by including viewer opinions and feedback.

"I believe the future of television is for people to interact directly with the content. Up to now, social media messages have not really enriched the content from an audiovisual perspective," said Olivier Cohen, CEO of Hybrid TV. "We want to make viewers' social media messages a key component of the production content."

A demo of never.no's integration with Hybrid TV's Virtual Set will take place at Hybrid TV booth C9908 at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 8-11. never.no will demonstrate its IS and Social TV solutions at booth SL8827.

About Hybrid TV

Hybrid TV is a leading company in the field of broadcast production technologies. Its products and solutions include robotic camera support for high-precision remote control and motion tracking, as well as software packages for virtual set and augmented reality applications. Enhancing content while reducing operational costs is Hybrid's philosophy to the digital media market. Information is available at www.hybridtv.tv.

About never.no

never.no's award-winning interactive "TV. Mobile. Social. 1Framework." technology connects fragmented media platforms across broadcast TV systems, mobile, and social media platforms -- enabling real-time viewer participation, Social TV, and synchronized companion apps. In operation since 1999, never.no has a global customer base including top brands such as Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, ESPN, MBC, Music Choice, QVC, TV 2 Norge, TV 2 Danmark, Univision, ViaSat, and VOA. More information about never.no products is available at www.never.no.

