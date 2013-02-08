Adorama NAB 2013 Lineup Includes Cinema Cameras from Blackmagic, Canon and Sony

New York, NY – February 8, 2013 –Adorama, the leading supplier of professional video, photographic and consumer electronics products, today announced its presence at the NAB 2013 exhibition, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 8 through 11 (Booth C7412). Adorama video, film and photography specialists as well as production experts from the Adorama Rental Center will be onsite, providing attendees with information on the latest acquisition technology and digital media accessories available for filmmakers, cinematographers and digital media enthusiasts.



Adorama will showcase a wide-range of professional and prosumer cameras for attendees to test-drive and compare, including the new Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera, Canon’s C100 and C300 series, and Sony’s F5 and PMW200. In addition to getting hands-on time with these and more popular cameras, Adorama will be raffling off broadcast and digital cinema cameras each day at the booth. Further details to follow.



Register for NAB 2013

Visit NAB’s website and enter code 2013 for free registration to the exhibition floor. Offer expires March 22, 2013.



NAB attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment to discuss their production and camera needs with an Adorama representative. To schedule a meeting, email provideo@adorama.com.



About Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera

Elegant, sophisticated and jam-packed with the latest digital cinema technology, Blackmagic Cinema Camera gives work that timeless feature film look. Blackmagic Cinema Camera features an amazing 2.5K image sensor with a wide 13 stops of dynamic range for a true digital film camera. Filmmakers get a built-in SSD recorder, popular open standard uncompressed RAW and compressed file formats, compatibility with quality EF and ZE mount lenses, LCD touchscreen monitoring plus metadata entry, all packed into an exciting hand held design.



Blackmagic Cinema Camera features a high-resolution sensor with wide dynamic range making it perfect for independent film, television commercials and episodic television production. DaVinci Resolve software for Mac and Windows comes standard, allowing filmmakers to work at the highest quality and get the best results. Blackmagic Cinema Camera is both affordable and a complete solution because it includes a built-in recorder and monitoring, perfect for replacing video-only cameras for work such as sporting events, weddings, music videos and more. Blackmagic Cinema Camera retails at 2,995 USD and can be purchased on Adorama.com.



About Canon Cinema EOS

Canon Cinema EOS cameras are built from the ground up to help filmmakers “leave no story untold.” Every detail from sensor design to lens mount to I/O and codec has been re-conceived, engineered and integrated for the unique requirements of the film industry. Cinema EOS cameras offer a range of frame rates, resolutions and recording options that cover the gamut of image origination, from high definition to 2K to 4K. All in compact shooting-friendly designs complemented by extensive service and support. To view Adorama’s Canon product offering, please visit the Adorama website.



About Sony Digital Cinema Solutions

Sony Digital Cinema Solutions combines a full range of Sony technologies, training and service to provide a broad range of solutions for exhibitors. The world’s leading manufacturer of commercially available 4K resolution digital cinema projection systems, the group also offers Sony’s TMS (theater management system); digital signage hardware, software and content development; security systems and Network Operations Center (NOC) services for the exhibition community. Sony also offers flexible financing including a lease program and exhibitor-managed finance program leveraging Sony’s VPF administration that can make converting to digital easier and more affordable than ever before. To view Adorama’s Sony product offering, please visit the Adorama website.



To set up a press briefing with a member of the Adorama team, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About Adorama

ADORAMA: More than a camera store.

Adorama is more than a camera store. It is one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers serving customers for over 30 years. Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to a global destination for photography and imaging. Adorama’s vast product offerings now encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab (AdoramaPix) and pro equipment rental (Adorama Rental Company) and its award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free Learning Resources for photographers.



Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web,” Internet Retailers Top 100, and in Consumer Reports as a leading Photography & Electronic Retailer. Visit ADORAMA at http://www.adorama.com/.



Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



####