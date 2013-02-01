Oxygen DCT Launches The AirWaves HD Wireless Monitoring System

Oxygen DCT has launched AirWaves HD™, a wireless HD monitoring system that gives directors and producers working on set or on location the freedom to monitor productions without being tethered to cables.

Launched in direct response to huge demand from television and film companies, AirWaves HD comprises a camera mounted transmitter and monitor mounted receiver that stream HD-SDI and HDMI signals wirelessly over the air, up to distances of 500m away. Video is throughput at a maximised data rate to produce uninterrupted high quality HD video with low latency and impressive resolution. Embedded audio and timecode are also carried transparently across the air waves making Airwaves HD exceptionally versatile. AirWaves HD is equally suited to field and studio production and is supported by a host of options specifically tailored to indoor and outdoor use.

Steve Hathaway, Managing Director of Oxygen DCT, says: “AirWaves HD is designed to meet market need for a multi-format wireless monitoring system that can deliver the high quality high definition pictures that today’s directors’ demand. With an automatic encoding rate adjustment that enables a constant output of 50Mpbs, plus the ability to connect to multiple LCD or OLED monitors simultaneously, AirWaves HD is the perfect complement to any professional television and film shoot.”

Small, lightweight and highly portable, the AirWaves HD system eliminates the need for tethered cable connection between cameras and production monitors, allowing far greater mobility of equipment, as well as reducing on-location set-up time. A single push button initiates the pairing and automatic connection of the transmitter and receiver. The multi-format system handles full bandwidth 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI and HDMI video signals up to 1080p60 4:2:2.

The AirWaves HD transmitter works with all makes of HD cameras and has an optional V Lock adaptor plate that allows it to be clipped on to the back of a camera and powered via the V Lock plate from V Lock equipped batteries. Whilst accepting power as low as 7V DC, these state of the art devices have been designed to work with equally state of the art power systems including the very latest high power 26V DC battery systems used with Arri Alexa cameras.

The receiver can also be fitted with an optional V Lock adaptor plate, allowing it to be clipped onto any monitor equipped with the same facility, such as the Evolution P3 range of LCD and OLED monitors from Oxygen DCT. This enables producers and director to monitor their productions with great mobility and without having to worry about cables.

AirWaves HD offers a choice of two transmitters and two receivers, a HDMI only version and a HDMI and HD-SDI version, which may be mixed together in the most suitable combination for production requirements. AirWaves HD also employs the very latest MIMO antenna technology that gives improved communication performance by allowing extended link range without increasing bandwidth or power consumption and a latency of just 20ms. Whilst the standard AirWaves HD operates up to 150 metres, distances of up to 500 meters can easily be achieved using optional high gain antenna and AirWaves HD can also safely be used in any location as it doesn’t require special FCC licenses.

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles.